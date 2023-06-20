AAs a financial broadcaster, CNBC is a rather small number on American television. But its star, Jim Cramer, is one of the most well-known TV personalities. For 18 years he has been making “Mad Money” there, a loud and hectic financial program in which he advises investors to buy or sell shares, oh what: urgent. Cramer yells and gestures; he bangs on red buttons with sound effects; depending on the market situation, he defaces toy bulls and bears in frying pans and blenders. In the show’s most popular segment, viewers can have Cramer rate their favorite stocks: “Buy! Buy!” Buy! Buy!” or “Sell! Sell! Sell!” it says.

Cramer, 68, studied politics and law at Harvard and graduated magna cum laude. He worked at Goldman Sachs and started his own hedge fund, which he says has achieved an average return of 24 percent over fifteen years. In 1996 he set up the financial website The Street before his success in 2005 with Mad Money and the slogan In Cramer We Trust.

Invest in bankrupt banks!

With the show, he became a legend – also because he is so often wrong that the magazine “Barron’s” found as early as 2007 that the shares he had hyped did not even beat the market: “Over the last two years, Cramer’s shares have been made 12 percent gain while the Dow is up 22 percent and the S&P 500 is up 16 percent.” Some of his miscalculations are legendary. Just before several banks collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis, Cramer advised viewers to invest in Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers (“Sell Bear Stearns? No, no, no!”), both of which went under. In 2009, the Wall Street Journal found that betting against Cramer could yield returns of up to 25 percent. Cramer advised against Facebook, compared Sam Bankman-Fried to JP Morgan before his crypto exchange FTX was exposed as a scammer, and encouraged viewers to invest in Silicon Valley Bank before it collapsed.

Meanwhile, Cramer’s error rate has such a following that the financial corner of Twitter is teeming with Cramer memes. Cramer appears in it as the Grim Reaper, as a clown, as a destructive monster. New York Magazine has now dubbed him “Reversed Midas” under the title “The Art of Being Wrong,” and several Twitter accounts are devoted to nothing more than reversing Cramer’s predictions. When Cramer spoke positively about crypto exchange Binance last December, its boss Changpeng Zhao tweeted: “O Jim, please leave Binance alone!”

In March, an investment banker named Matthew Tuttle created an exchange-traded fund called Inverse Cramer Tracker that claims there’s good money to be made from anti-cramer investments. But as the “New York Magazine” reports, investors are no better positioned here than anywhere else. After all, Tuttle makes money: He collects a membership fee of 12 dollars a year.