How powerful will the PS5 Pro be? Everyone is wondering this, especially in a period in which rumors about the new model of Sony’s console have suddenly multiplied and the official reveal seems very close.
Well, according to the well-known leaker Kepler, PlayStation 5 Pro will be as powerful as an AMD RX 7700 XT graphics cardmore or less, but it will have an advantage over this GPU when it comes to ray tracing.
What performance are we talking about exactly? A direct comparison is a waste of time. and it can’t be precise, as you might imagine, but to give you an idea the RX 7700 XT runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 2160p and 38 fps on average on the high preset and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at 2160p and 72 fps on average on the very high preset.
What can we expect?
A few hours after the leak that revealed the possible design of PS5 Pro and the official announcement date, the information provided by Kepler is certainly very interesting and helps to framing the capabilities of the mid-gen upgrade which is expected to make its debut by the end of the year.
It is in fact clear and evident that with the hardware and software optimizations of the Sony console and the use of Spectral Super Resolution for upscaling it will be possible to aspire to really interesting results even with the most technically demanding titles.
We will also need to understand how it will be placed the use of ray tracing in this context, given that according to Kepler PS5 Pro will have an advantage in this sense compared to the AMD RX 7700 XT, probably due to dedicated and better chips.
