How powerful will the PS5 Pro be? Everyone is wondering this, especially in a period in which rumors about the new model of Sony’s console have suddenly multiplied and the official reveal seems very close.

Well, according to the well-known leaker Kepler, PlayStation 5 Pro will be as powerful as an AMD RX 7700 XT graphics cardmore or less, but it will have an advantage over this GPU when it comes to ray tracing.

What performance are we talking about exactly? A direct comparison is a waste of time. and it can’t be precise, as you might imagine, but to give you an idea the RX 7700 XT runs Cyberpunk 2077 at 2160p and 38 fps on average on the high preset and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered at 2160p and 72 fps on average on the very high preset.