Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/07/2024 – 5:36

On October 7, 2023, a group carried out a terrorist attack in Israel, which left 1,200 people dead. In response, Tel Aviv launched an attack on the Gaza Strip to destroy the Islamic fundamentalist organization. A few days before Israel's military offensive against the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip completed six months, representatives of the Israeli and American governments admitted at the beginning of this week that, to defeat the group, Tel Aviv also needs to attack targets in the city of Rafah, in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

This finding indicates that Hamas has not yet been defeated militarily. Even after half a year of war, completed this Sunday (04/07), the Islamic group still stands firm against the Israeli army. The duration of the conflict is still unknown, as is the real remaining strength of Hamas.

“Of course Hamas wants to say that it has not been defeated, that it has fantastic weapons or something similar,” says British political analyst Hisham Hellyer, from the Royal Institute for Defense and Security Studies (RUSI). “And the Israelis want to highlight that they were successful in their objectives. So there is a lot of propaganda on both sides.”

The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by the large-scale terrorist attack against northern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which Hamas fighters killed 1,200 and took around 250 hostages.

In retaliation, the Israeli leadership launched a military offensive, promising to destroy Hamas, which controls part of Gaza. According to the local Ministry of Health, 32,845 Palestinians have been killed in the current war, most of them children and women, and another 75,392 have been injured.

For Gil Murciano, director of the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, the effects of the military intervention are completely noticeable. He points to the significant decrease in the number of missiles fired, and not just in Tel Aviv but also near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. “In this area, the number of missiles fired and the deaths caused by them fell almost completely, he reinforces.

The expert adds that the Israeli military operation in the central part of the Gaza Strip also destroyed the main production lines for weapons, missiles and drones. “This is a huge loss to the military capabilities that Hamas has built over many years.”

Michael Milshtein, a former member of Israeli military intelligence and now a researcher at Tel Aviv University, estimates that about 70 to 80 percent of Hamas' missile arsenal has been destroyed. This is also due to a shortage of parts. “Parts for refueling were smuggled across the Rafah border. Now control in the region is much more meticulous. This is why Hamas barely receives any more supplies.”

However, Hamas tunnels continue to cause problems for the Israeli army, says Milshtein. “I assume that Hamas still has at least 50% of its tunnels. This makes it difficult to predict the group’s movements, in addition to offering protection to its fighters.”

Considerable losses for Hamas

According to military analyst Kobi Michael of the Israeli think tank Institute for National Security Studies, Hamas has suffered considerable losses in terms of personnel. The Israeli army destroyed 20 of the group's approximately 24 battalions. Hamas' strategic targets and military production facilities were also eliminated.

However, the group will also be able to regenerate, even with their capabilities reduced, says Michael. Thus, the militias can still pose a threat to the Israeli armed forces, “but without the advanced missile actions demonstrated during this war”.

Murciano has a similar opinion. For the expert, Hamas can still operate in small groups based on guerrilla tactics, but is no longer capable of operating in battalions, as there are only four of them left in the city of Rafah. “They have been weakened by the Israeli army, but they are still operational.”

Israel still faces a challenge, Milshtein adds, saying that although the army has killed about a third of the group's strength, there are still 20,000 fighters left and that gap can be filled by Hamas quickly. “Hamas just needs to recruit young Palestinians. This will not be a problem for them, as there are many young Palestinians in Gaza who want to join the group.”

Political solution remains the key to peace

According to a US National Intelligence report published in February, Israel will likely face continued armed resistance from Hamas for a long time. “While the military is busy neutralizing Hamas’ underground infrastructure, this will allow the group to hide, reinforce, recover and surprise Israeli forces once again.”

However, Hamas is no longer the threat it was a few months ago, political analyst Hellyer believes. “I don’t think Hamas is still capable of carrying out an attack similar to the one on October 7th. In that aspect, he probably suffered a huge setback.”

What is needed, however, is a political solution, Murciano emphasizes. “A political alternative is needed for the Gaza Strip. If it does not occur, military successes will be useless. We need to avoid the emergence of a political vacuum in the Gaza Strip, as this vacuum will be immediately filled militarily.”