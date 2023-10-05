The Canadian province of British Columbia began a pilot program unprecedented in that country that decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin.

Starting this Tuesday, adults can possess up to 2.5 g of those drugs, as well as methamphetamine, fentanyl and morphine.

Canada’s federal government granted the West Coast province’s request to conduct the three-year experiment.

The pilot in British Columbia follows another program in the US state of Oregon, which decriminalized hard drugs in 2020.

Before the launch of the Canadian experiment, federal and British Columbia officials laid out its scope in an approved exemption to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

While hard drugs will remain illegal, adults found in possession of a combined total of less than 2.5g will not be arrested or charged and any substances in their possession will not be seized.

Instead, they will be offered information about available health and social services.

Federal Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett called the move “a monumental change in drug policy that favors fostering trusting and supportive relationships in health and social services rather than greater criminalization.”

Public health emergency

Nearly 10,000 people have died from drug overdoses in British Columbia since the province declared these substances a public health emergency in 2016, according to official sources.

Vancouver’s unusual approach offers opioid users injection sites, antidotes and even prescription heroin.

“Decriminalizing people who use drugs removes the fear and shame associated with substance use and makes them feel safer seeking help to save their lives,” said Jennifer Whiteside, British Columbia’s minister of mental health and addictions. .

Authorities offered training on the rule change to thousands of police officers, including those in Vancouver, the province’s largest city.

The program will be in effect from January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2026, unless repealed by the federal government.

Some experts have questioned the 2.5g limit, saying it is not enough to cover the habits of many addicts.

The new regime has several exceptions.

The sale of drugs remains illegal. It is also illegal to possess drugs on school grounds, daycare centers, and airports.

Canada legalized adult-use recreational cannabis nationwide in 2018.

But drugs now allowed in small quantities remain banned, meaning there are no plans to sell them in stores, unlike marijuana.

Trafficking such substances across borders also remains illegal.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.