Dhe feeling of being trapped within yourself, in an endless emptiness, in a dark place: This is how loneliness felt for Beate Zwermann, an entrepreneur in her late 50s. When her son moved out in autumn 2020, she was happy about the free, self-determined time. In the lockdown, however, she could not do anything with this time: neither travel nor go to the restaurant or cinema.

Zwermann noted that she had neglected friendships over the years of her two marriages and as a single mother. She suddenly felt like she was all alone in the world.