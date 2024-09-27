Thomas Goger didn’t show anything. The senior public prosecutor only mentioned in passing that the special prosecutors from the Bavarian Cybercrime Central Office (ZCB) are constantly traveling all over the world. The fight against online investment fraud, but also investigating those behind blackmail with ransomware and identifying the operators of fake shops were ultimately among the most important tasks of his authority. Just a few days later, the central office located at the Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office, which, with a similar facility in Cologne and one in Frankfurt, is one of the three major offices for combating cybercrime in Germany, was in the headlines around the world.