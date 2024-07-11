Emmanuel Macron’s decision to bring forward parliamentary elections three years ahead of schedule in France not only affects the country, but also brings headaches to the entire European Union (EU).

This is because the French leader’s failed gamble has generated political instability in Paris, which now has three large blocs with no prospect of forming alliances. This scenario is conducive to postponing the European bloc’s ambitious agendas involving security plans, support for Kiev against Russia and improving the fiscal balance.

All these initiatives come at a price and Macron’s political calculation may have created a new financial obstacle for the EU.

France’s fiscal outlook is grim, especially after the European Commission opened disciplinary proceedings in June over the country’s excessive deficit – France’s public debt currently stands at 110% of GDP, with a budget deficit of around 5.5%, well above the 3% target set by the bloc.

The election results in France have produced a National Assembly that is likely to remain ungovernable for a long time. And this impasse poses a major risk of blocking the approval of a budget for next year by the newly elected.

An analysis of the newspaper Political He pointed out that Macron’s credibility in the EU is in decline, especially after the June 9 elections that showed his party losing in the European elections. Now, fiscal disorder is the main reason for Europe’s concern regarding France.

As France’s head of state, Macron has broad responsibilities within the EU, with the country’s foreign relations and defense policy under his belt.

The new formation of the National Assembly could stymie any EU initiative that requires parliamentary approval at home. This would most likely apply to funding for the EU’s security and defense agenda, areas in which Macron has invested heavily in recent times.

Furthermore, the EU’s ability to negotiate its next budget, which runs from 2028 to 2035, would also require parliamentary approval and could also be blocked by the three fronts in the French parliament.

The fiscal imbroglio and the urgency of parliamentary approval for major EU funding initiatives could have the effect of ending any hope that Macron might have of creating a favorable leadership environment for the bloc during the next board. In France, that decline has already begun.

A diplomat gave his opinion anonymously to Political pointing out that the current scenario undermines the strong presence of the French president observed in recent years within the EU.

According to the diplomatic source consulted, the French president is now weakened and “distracted by problems at home”. As a result, his active participation in the EU, whether reshaping the trade agenda, pushing for an industrial defense agenda or more ambitious competitiveness, has gone down the drain.