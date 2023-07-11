The Pokémon Company has announced the opening of early registrations for Pokémon Sleep, the app that measures sleep in a fun way, and which will be available on Google Play for Android mobile devices. To play Pokémon Sleep, players must place their smart device or Pokémon GO Plus+ near their pillow and then go to sleep. When they wake up, they can check their sleep measurement results, observe the sleeping patterns of Pokémon that have appeared, and assist in Professor Neroli’s sleep research by logging them into the Sonnodex. The more players sleep, the bigger they’ll make Snorlax, the more Pokémon they’ll encounter, and the more sleep styles they can discover. Additionally, they can also help Snorlax grow during the day.

In Pokémon Sleep, sleep is classified into three types: light, intermediate, and deep. Pokémon with a similar sleep pattern to the players will congregate around Snorlax. After researching the sleeping patterns of the gathered Pokémon, players will be able to give them Poké Cookies. In this way, the Pokémon will become attached to them and will lend them a hand as helpers. In Pokémon Sleep, players will be assigned a “Sleep Score” based on how long they’ve been asleep. They will get 100 points by sleeping for at least 8 and a half hours. The longer they sleep, the more Snorlax’s sleep power will increase, which in turn will determine how many Pokémon gather when it wakes up. During the day, helper Pokémon will pick berries to give to Snorlax and can activate abilities that will help them grow. Helper Pokémon can pick berries even when players are not using Pokémon Sleep.

Every Monday, players will choose a new research point to move to, where they will encounter another Snorlax to grow. In this way, a new week of sleep research will begin. The Pokémon that can be encountered will be different based on the area where the players are. Even more Pokémon could gather over the weekend, and there could even be rarer species among them. Players can create a friend list to share their sleep duration and styles, and other information, such as the number of sleep styles they’ve researched and helper Pokémon that are on their research teams. Players can also get rewards when they read their friends’ sleep research results. Inside the Pokémon GO Plus+ device is a Pikachu wearing a nightcap that players can encounter in Pokémon Sleep when they connect the device to the app. Typically, players create search parties with five of the Pokémon they can encounter in Pokémon Sleep, but the skullcap-wearing Pikachu can serve as the sixth member of a team. If players connect the Pokémon GO Plus+ device to Pokémon GO and spin PokéStops, the device will register it and players will get Berries when they connect it to Pokémon Sleep.