New Social Contract, that’s the name of Pieter Omtzigt’s new party. The former CDA member announced on Sunday evening that he will participate in the parliamentary elections in November. His participation alone turns the political playing field upside down, says chief of the Hague editorial board Pim van den Dool. Omtzigt can be very successful, but there are also risks.

