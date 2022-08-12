“The law is the power of those who have no power”, said Gustavo Petro at the end of his inaugural speech, in the tenth of his commitments: to comply with and enforce the Constitution. This promise goes to the heart of the less obvious challenge, but perhaps the hardest and most transversal, of those that arise in his government and that will be an indissoluble part of his mandate just as it has been in his career until the House of Nariño: the Colombian democracy is in crisis. Or rather, its popular support is, and therefore the credibility of the system and its parts before the citizenry.

That democracy is in crisis has become commonplace in the American region, but there are solid reasons to think that it is especially profound in Colombia. The standard question to measure faith in this system is the consideration of it as superior (or not) to other forms of (non-democratic) government. And while that thermometer has cooled across America, the cooling has been greater here.

In fact, Colombia is the second country in the region in which the relative volume of skeptics towards democracy has increased the most in recent times.

It is interesting to contrast this skepticism with the more or less objective situation of freedom in the country. Colombia is not one of the countries that scores best in these qualitative indices (such as Canada, Uruguay or Costa Rica), but it is not one of the worst either (Honduras, Haiti, Guatemala). However, and unlike what happens with all the other nations except Peru, it has a level of skepticism with the system that is much higher than its measured quality.

It seems no coincidence that two of the nations with the greatest institutional credibility problems in recent years form this small group. Colombia, like Peru, has been immersed for years in a process of deteriorating legitimacy with respect to the prevailing democratic order that can be measured, for example, in the turnaround that has occurred in the indicator of pride that its citizens have for it, which has passed from being above the regional average to being below.

Something identical has happened with the duty of support that citizens understand should be given to the political system.

The atypical “peak” in 2018 coincides in both graphs because that year there were presidential elections in Colombia. The presence of elections revived faith in the system, but in 2021 the trend turned negative again, erasing all the gains.

This suggests that much of the deterioration of democratic legitimacy corresponds to a feeling of lack of response, of sensitivity, of the central electoral mechanism to the demands, interests and needs of citizens, which translates into a trend of deep dissatisfaction and not recovered in a stable way by no change of government.

Will it be different with this weekend, that is, with Petro’s entry into power? Both his campaign and numerous analyzes from the left banks of the ideological spectrum have anticipated that yes, the victory of the Historical Pact supposes a sort of expansion of the democratic perimeter that will translate into policies more dedicated to responding to the demands of those who until now were frustrated with the system.

However, for this to happen, in addition to producing the expected results in terms of decisions and implementation, they must meet the extremely high expectations generated. And it is that if all the world’s democracies are trapped in a hyperinflation of promises resulting, among other things, from the fragmentation of the old political parties (which acted as moderators and glue of collective interests) that forces to dialogue directly with the individuals, as well as the acceleration of the public debate, Colombia is not only not an exception, but has elevated to the presidency someone who promises “total peace.”

If these top goals appear too unattainable, a natural temptation for the incoming government will be to stretch institutional checks and balances under the guise of achieving them. Within the idea of ​​”the law is the power of those who do not have power” fits, as has been seen in other countries of the region but also within Colombia under governments of ideological sign contrary to the one that now enters, the partial dismantling of rights and institutions that would present themselves as “barriers” to the advancement of the “popular will”.

But this would not only not serve to rebuild confidence in democracy, but could end up destroying it completely. Two more facts are enough as a warning. First, the sense of loss of respect for their basic rights expressed by Colombians, which suggests little room to put them (even more) at risk.

And, secondly, the maintenance of a base of respect for the institutions similar to that of the rest of the continent, with a deterioration that was indeed stopped at the end of the last decade.

For all these reasons, the most plausible response to the Colombian constitutional crisis does not seem to be based solely on what a single government does or does not do, no matter how new or different from the previous ones. But rather because of the way in which he, his opposition, and his successors, relate to both the institutions and the citizens themselves. Because “the law is the power of those who have no power” is a maxim that can also be unequivocally interpreted from a liberal, pluralist, and inclusive perspective. In the next four years we will know in which of the two interpretations the government that began its journey last Sunday, August 7, falls.

