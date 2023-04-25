This Tuesday (25th), Colombia will host an international conference on the crisis in Venezuela. At the event, organized by President Gustavo Petro, sanctions against the country governed by the dictator Nicolás Maduro and attempts at dialogue between Chavismo and the opposition will be discussed, so that elections can be held in the country in 2024.

Regardless of the outcome of this conference, it makes a contradiction clear: Maduro’s disaffection before assuming the Colombian presidency in August last year, Petro, the first left-wing president in his country’s history, has been adopting an extremely conciliatory tone with the Chavista dictatorship and defending the interests of Venezuela, in order to remove it from its international isolation.

This behavior has already earned him the unflattering nickname of “Maduro’s new foreign minister”.

It wasn’t always like this. Gustavo Petro was a friend of Hugo Chávez, and in 2013, when he was mayor of Bogotá, he was in Caracas for the dictator’s wake. However, the same friendship was not established with Chávez’s successor.

In 2018, Chavismo number 2, Diosdado Cabello, accused Petro of having gone to Venezuela to ask for “support” for electoral campaigns, although without specifying when.

“[…] Mr. Petro came here once to ask for support for his campaign, here, for Venezuela, and now the Chavistas are disgusted with him. that’s why he lost [a eleição presidencial de 2018] and will never win, because the people despise the cowards, the guabinos [expressão venezuelana para quem não

tem coragem de sustentar uma posição]those who do not take responsibility,” said Cabello.

Petro claimed that he never asked the Venezuelan government for any help and that the Maduro regime is “completely different” from the Chávez administration.

“We don’t respond to the political line they exercise, which in my opinion is wrong, profoundly wrong in relation to their society,” said the Colombian. “They don’t like arguments, they don’t like people having different opinions. This does not strike us as progressive and democratic conduct.”

Last year, before the Colombian presidential election, Maduro himself criticized Latin America’s new left-wing leaders in a television program.

“It is a cowardly left against imperialism, against oligarchies. They want to pass varnish so that the oligarchies will forgive them and the worst of all is that they will not forgive them, none of them”, he criticized.

On Twitter, Petro countered. “I suggest that Maduro stop his insults. Cowards are those who do not embrace democracy. take away Venezuela

[da dependência] of oil, take it to the deepest democracy, if you have to move away, do it”, he wrote.

A few months later, with Petro’s arrival at the presidency, the tone changed. One of his first measures in the area of ​​foreign affairs was the resumption of diplomatic ties with Caracas. In September, he was in the department of Norte de Santander for the formal reopening of the border with Venezuela, closed to vehicle traffic seven years earlier.

In the same month, the Petro government returned to the Chavista dictatorship the management of Monomeros, a fertilizer company based in Barranquilla that is owned by a Venezuelan state company, but since 2019 it has been managed by directors appointed by the opposition Juan Guaidó.

Colombia has become an intermediary in attempts at dialogue between Chavismo and the Venezuelan opposition, and the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro is one of the guarantor countries (the others are Cuba and Norway) for peace negotiations between the Colombian government and the guerrilla group. National Liberation Army (ELN), officially retaken in November.

After meeting with Petro in Caracas that month, Maduro announced the return of Venezuela to the Andean Community of Nations (CAN), from which he had withdrawn in 2006, and the Colombian also wants the neighboring country to return to the Inter-American System of Human Rights.

The two governments also established a partnership to “revitalize” the Amazon regions located in the territory of the two countries.

The Colombian president even preached the need for “a general amnesty” in Venezuela for elections to be held in 2024, which raised concerns from human rights organizations that those responsible for crimes against humanity by the Chavista regime go unpunished.

Finally, last week, in Washington, Petro proposed to US President Joe Biden a strategy that would consist of progressively revoking sanctions against Venezuela as the country moves towards holding transparent elections in 2024.

Reaction

This change in Petro’s attitude towards the Chavista dictatorship generates embarrassment and concern. In October, the NGO Human Rights Watch warned that “Colombia’s relationship with Venezuela should not be seen as a reason to remain silent about human rights violations and the country’s humanitarian crisis.”

Last week, in an article for the Argentine website Infobae, journalist and former Colombian vice president Francisco Santos called Petro “Maduro’s Minister of Foreign Affairs”.

“The great president of change, Gustavo Petro, who supposedly fought for decades for the oppressed and for human rights, is now the foreign minister of the brutal dictator Nicolás Maduro, who oppresses and represses 30 million Venezuelan brothers and who is the violator of most brutal human rights on the continent, investigated by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity”, he fired.

“But it was obvious that it would be like this. Those who had a shred of hope that Gustavo Petro would intercede for the hundreds of political prisoners, once so dear to his heart, who have been languishing in Venezuelan prisons for years, are unaware of the close historical relationship between Petro and his close entourage with Chávez and Maduro. ”, said Santos.

This Monday, Juan Guaidó arrived in Colombia to participate in Petro’s conference on Venezuela. The opposition leader had criticized the Colombian president and the ambassador of Bogota in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, for alleged complacency with chavismo.

“President Petro decides to visit the dictator Maduro and call him ‘president’, an action that could dangerously normalize human rights violations that hold Maduro responsible for the chain of command and the worst migration crisis in the world,” Guaidó wrote on Twitter. in November, before his parallel government was ousted by the Venezuelan opposition.

Before Tuesday’s conference, Petro met with representatives of Venezuelan opposition parties. However, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quick to report that Guaidó was not invited to the conference.