Thirty years ago last weekend, the genocide that took the lives of almost a million people began in Rwanda. Since then, Rwanda has been looking for ways to deal with this trauma. Dick Wittenberg visited perpetrators and victims who dare to look each other in the eye again after therapy. How do they come to reconciliation?

View the photos of the people Dick Wittenberg spoke to here.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Guest: Dick Wittenberg Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Ruben Pest Edit: Yeppe van Kesteren Photo: Jan Banning