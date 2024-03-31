Mr Dempsey, it took a long time, but last year it happened. People magazine named you the Sexiest Man Alive of 2023, aged 57.

Jannis Holl Editor in the “Society & Style” department.

It's okay that I had to wait so long. You can't take this too seriously. But it's nice to get attention now and use it positively.

Do you already have an idea who could be your successor?

I personally have no idea who could become the next Sexiest Man Alive after me. But my children keep lists.

Is it true that they tease you about the title?

They joke that Jacob Elordi or Pedro Pascal deserve it more than me. Then I say: “Yes, you’re right.” My boys are funny guys. They want to make life a little difficult for their dad. But I think deep down they are happy that I was able to receive this recognition.



This role made him world famous: Patrick Dempsey as Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray in the series “Grey’s Anatomy”.

:



Image: dpa



Her wife Jillian Fink is a successful make-up artist. What part does it play in your title?

A big. My wife showed me how to properly care for my skin. There are more and more men who are dealing with the issue. Jillian sells her own care products. And a large portion of sales are men's eye masks and hair products.

You and your wife present these care products on Instagram and Tiktok. Do you see yourself as a role model for other men when it comes to skin care?

First and foremost, it's fun to spend time together this way and it's a way to support my wife. It seems like people like our clips. But I don't see myself as a role model. I have a lot to learn.

What does your daily facial care routine look like?

After getting up and in the evening, I treat my face with warm steam. Afterwards, I rinse it off and use a moisturizer on my eye area. I don't want to waste a lot of time getting ready in the morning. I prefer products that are easy to apply and easy to take with me when I travel.

Are there little things that men often overlook when caring for themselves?

I think women – or people in general – look at whether you take care of your nails. You should always make sure that you have clean nails. And of course clean skin. If you have crazy eyebrows that look like they're about to fly away, you should trim them. My wife does that for me.







It is known that you have a passion for the car manufacturer Porsche. Where does this special preference come from?

In the late 1970s I was at a camp for young motorsports enthusiasts. I must have been twelve or 13 years old. My roommate had a poster of a Porsche Turbo hanging above his bed. When I lay in my bed, I looked at this car. We imagined what fun it would be to own this car. That was the first time I fell in love with a Porsche.



Shooting with photographer Lorenzo Agius: Patrick Dempsey as a model for Porsche Design

:



Image: Lorenzo Agius



You bought your first Porsche, a 356 Cabriolet, born in 1963, as a young man with the fee from the film “Can't Buy Me Love”. How did you come across the car?

Every time I drove past this one street on the way home to my house in Santa Monica, I saw this vintage Porsche with the for sale sign. And I said to myself, “God, I would really like that car.” Finally I dialed the number on the sign and a woman answered the phone. She was the sound engineer for the movie “Top Gun.”