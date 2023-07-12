Going out champion gives you some credit. This applies to the players, but above all to the technical directors, since in one way or another they are the architects of the project. A clear example of this was experienced by Antonio the ‘Turk’ Mohamed with the Rayados del Monterreyat the Opening 2019.
He arrived as a ‘fireman’ to the Gang. The idea was to close in the best way and then go for a senior coach and offer him a long-term project. However, when doing the Olympic lap at the Azteca stadium, the managers had no choice but to renew it. The result was the worst defending champion in history, although for his ‘fortune’ the semester was suspended due to COVID-19.
Now Robert Dante Siboldi is experiencing something similar with the Tigers team. Although there are barely two days of the Mexican championship, so it is very premature to make judgments in favor or against the feline strategist, it is necessary to remember that, like the ‘Turk’, Robert is not a coach of long processes.
As shown by the fact of accepting a challenge with Tigres for only two months, and instead of aspiring or demanding a contract of at least two years, he agreed to be in charge of the feline group for only twelve months.
With an option for another year? Could be. But to begin with, Siboldi only has a contract with Tigres for 2024. And the start has been unpromising.
They tied at the last minute at home, against Puebla. And against Juárez they couldn’t get the three points either, since Tigres had always won on that field. There are injuries, it’s true. Plays were made that ‘Nico’ Ibañez couldn’t make, that’s also true.
But the hobby of tigers it is becoming more and more demanding. There is no justification that seems sufficient to them, they want solutions, and Robert Dante Siboldi, if he doesn’t want the fans to turn around, he must find these answers soon.
