Of Danilo di Diodorus

You can be restless, anxious or take life’s events with apathy and an inability to feel pleasure. Sometimes it’s the drugs

known above all for the movement disorders it causes, such as tremors, stiffness and awkward gait, but the disease is Parkinson

also involves alterations affecting the vegetative nervous system and changes in the ability to process emotions.

Emotional changes These little-known changes are one of the topics covered during the Parkinson Body and Soul Convention organized in Turin by the Limpe Foundation. The person with Parkinson's disease can react abnormally to life events capable of arousing emotions, says Mario Zppia, professor of Neurology at the University of Catania. Often the result of improperly processed emotionsanxiety, which can manifest itself in the form of restlessness, or through physical symptoms, such as motor restlessness. Other times the result is a lowered mood, with apathy, inability to experience pleasure, and alexithymia, the inability to recognize one's emotions. Emotional alterations that can also affect the family and generate relational problems. These emotional changes are understandable if we consider that the dopamine, the deficient neurotransmitter in some areas of the brain of the person with Parkinson's, there is a deficiency not only in the neuronal circuits that modulate motor skills, but also in the limbic system – the oldest part of our brain – which regulates emotional reactions such as anger, pain, fear, joy.

Influence of drugs In recent years, there has been widespread awareness that some emotional alterations in those suffering from Parkinson’s disease can also occur drug-related used to treat it. Indeed, antiparkinsonians can determine emotional fluctuations, as happens when the effect of an administration of levodopa ends, the drug which is transformed into dopamine in the brain. Fluctuations characterized by anxiety and agitation that remain until the next dose is taken. Other unfavorable effects are due to chronic therapy with some drugs that mimic the action of dopamine, such as dopamine agonists, which can induce disorders of impulsivity control, characterized by strong emotional tension which can be followed by behaviors that are poorly controllable, such as gambling, compulsive shopping, hypersexuality.

Possible interventions In addition to these emotional changes, real psychological disorders, such as forms, can also occur during Parkinson's disease depressive which sometimes appear even before motor symptoms. In the more advanced stages of the disease, however, psychotic forms sometimes develop hallucinations and delirium – says Zppia -, especially in relation to high doses of dopaminergic drugs, which are nevertheless necessary to counteract motor symptoms. Fortunately, today neurologists, especially if they are experts in movement diseases, have acquired great sensitivity and competence in recognizing the emotional alterations and psychological disorders of people with Parkinson's in the various phases of the disease. Today, great attention is also paid to communicating the diagnosis: an extremely delicate moment that the patient often experiences as a profound trauma.