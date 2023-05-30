Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

People cool off in the fountain of the Jardin du Trocadéro. The Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background – France is planning climate adaptation measures © Alessandra Tarantino/dpa

The climate crisis is underway, says French environment minister. He launched an initiative similar to what the “Last Generation” is demanding in Germany.

Paris/ Berlin – “France must stop denying and prepare for a four-degree increase in average temperatures by the end of the century,” says Christophe Béchu, French environment minister and “minister for ecological transition and territorial cohesion.” He launched an initiative that aims to develop climate adaptation measures for cities like Paris by the end of this summer.

The broadcaster modeled the changes that a temperature increase of four degrees would bring to France RTL. Whole quarters of Calais and Dunkirk on the English Channel are regularly flooded and are no longer habitable, heat waves are three times more frequent in Paris than before and cows are hardly kept in the pastures because little grass grows there. Winter sports would only be possible from an altitude of 1,600 meters. “An additional four degrees is not a pessimistic scenario,” says climatologist Vivian Dépoues FR.de reports, other researchers even thought a warming of 5.6 degrees possible by 2100 if an acceleration effect sets in. However, Béchu emphasizes that it is not a matter of giving up ambitious climate goals, but of facing reality.

Climate change: what adaptation measures is France planning?

These measures are part of the concept, as the correspondent of Frankfurter Rundschau reported

Irrigation systems for agriculture

Compensation for closed ski resorts

Expansion of sewers against sudden floods

Help for owners of houses that are increasingly cracking

Adaptation of the rail system of the SNCF to avoid heat explosions

Removal of asphalt from school playgrounds

Shadow zones in cities, palm trees instead of plane trees on the Champs-Elysées in Paris

Citizens, associations and institutions are to discuss these and other ideas by the end of the summer. In autumn, the steps and strategies are to result in a “national plan for adaptation to global warming”. Setting up a “Climate Council” for Germany as well is the current task most important demand of the activists of the “Last Generation”.

Climate change and adaptation: German cities can learn from other cities around the world

“Climate adaptation is now just as important a keyword as climate protection itself,” said the President of Germany’s Federal Environment Agency, Dirk Messner. The Center for Climate Adaptation of the German Environment Ministry Germany supports municipalities in risk prevention.

These are the prime examples of climate adaptation in Germany according to the Ministry of the Environment:

Heat concept Freiburg im Breisgau: In all urban development measures, proposed solutions – such as a green roof over recreation areas or green track beds – should be used directly in the planning process.

In all urban development measures, proposed solutions – such as a green roof over recreation areas or green track beds – should be used directly in the planning process. Heavy rain management of the city of Cologne: Heavy rain management evaluates the existing damage and hazard potential and identifies and names risk areas and measures for climate adaptation.

Heavy rain management evaluates the existing damage and hazard potential and identifies and names risk areas and measures for climate adaptation. Climate adaptation concept of the Hanseatic City of Lübeck: Water-sensitive urban development should initiate measures against flooding.

Many metropolises around the world are already working on adapting to longer periods of heat: An underground district cooling system cools the city of Singapore in a more climate-friendly manner than conventional air conditioning systems, lush vegetation provides shade and cools the ambient temperatures, Tel Aviv offers free drinking water dispensers and in New Delhi evaporative coolers cool the houses. Doha is building modern homes back to traditional architecture, allowing pedestrians to walk consistently in the shade.(dpa/kat)