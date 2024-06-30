Home page World

From: Jana Staebener

One fifth of all children and young people in Germany suffer from a mental illness. A psychiatrist explains what parents and educators can look out for.

Anxiety disorders, learning disorders or addictions: Up to 20 percent of Children and adolescents in Germany have a mental disorderBut not all children are equally at risk. In order to be able to make diagnoses earlier and to create a broad network of prevention and support services for every age group, the German Center for Mental Health (DZPG) is researching risk factors. One of them: growing up.

As they get older, adolescents Exposed to stress, for example through schooleducation or even friends. The risk of mental illness increases. But the risk of mental illness does not only arise from the maturation process. “Mental illnesses are so-called complex illnesses,” says psychiatrist Peter Falkai BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. “Genetic and environmental risks come together, such as sunburn and fair skin.”

Risk factors for mental illness in childhood and adolescence

Falkai is the director of psychiatry and psychotherapy at the LMU Clinic and spokesperson for the DZPG in Munich. He explains the development of mental illnesses as follows: “Skin colour is hereditary, but without sun there is no sunburn. If I have a relative who has a mental illness, then my ‘genetic risk’ is increased. But the risk is increased even further if I was traumatised as a child or adolescent, or if I was School bullying experiences or if I started early, to consume cannabis regularly.”

For parents, who also have a great influence on the success of their children, this means paying attention to the above-mentioned things. “Teachers and parents should talk to their children and students about mental illness, prevent bullying and traumatization and make sure that children and young people do not take drugs,” says Falkai BuzzFeed News Germany.

An important keyword here is “resilience”, i.e. the ability of the individual to protect themselves from the risk factors of life and to do things that promote their own well-being. Parents or teachers and other educators can increase this in their children through social contacts (e.g. being in a club, meeting people).

But exercise, healthy eating and sufficient sleep are also important to keep the risk of mental illness as low as possible. “If you exercise several times a week, you can reduce the risk of developing depression by 50 to 70 percent,” says Falkai.

In the case of mental illnesses, “genetic and environmental risks come together, as with sunburn and fair skin,” says psychiatrist Peter Falkai. (Symbolic image) © Westend61/IMAGO

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It is in no way a substitute for a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editorial team is not able to answer individual questions about medical conditions.