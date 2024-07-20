“I will never treat my children like that,” she often shouts at Agnar, Olaf and me when she gets angry. “I will never be so unfair. I will try to understand my children! It hurts me when she says that to me, especially because I know that I thought the same at her age, and also much later. Maybe I still do, but now I see that it is impossible,” reflects Liv, one of the protagonists of A modern familythe novel by Norwegian author Helga Flatland published in Spain in 2024 by Nórdica with a translation by Ana Flecha Marco. Who hasn’t thought the same thing about their parents at some point? Who hasn’t had one of their children say something similar to them? Then, as Liv suggests, they find themselves unconsciously repeating with their children many of the attitudes and behaviors they despised in their parents, as if the upbringing they received left a genetic mark that determined the way in which that person will raise them.

“The way we were raised irremediably marks the functioning of our brain and nervous system. It goes beyond what we do or don’t do, because there are parents who even try to do the opposite of what their parents did; but there is a whole neurophysiological functioning that depends on how we were raised and that happens irremediably. That, together with learning by observation and modeling, often means that we repeat the same behaviors of our parents with our children, even if we don’t want to,” says Beatriz Cazurro, psychotherapist and author of The children we were, the parents we are (Planet, 2022).

Her opinion is shared by the Italian scientific popularizer Maria Beatrice Alonzi, who has just published in Spain You are not your parents (Kitsune Books, 2024), a best seller in Italy with more than 250,000 copies sold. Alonzi speaks of “intergenerational trauma”, a traumatic way of educating and raising children that, as it does not necessarily involve very strong experiences (there is no sexual abuse, no physical violence), is passed on from generation to generation without people often being aware of it. “As the traumatic aspects of the past are not resolved, many people find themselves in current behavioural dynamics that go against what they think and what they want to do, both as people and in their role as parents. Many even perceive that something inside them acts as if it were beyond their control”, he explains.

This is what Beatriz Cazurro observes in her consultations, who points out that she sees many women (they are the majority who come) who cling to parenting guidelines that they have read in a book or on a blog for fear of repeating what their parents did: “Guidelines are very good because they help us understand where we should go, but if we carry them out rigidly and disconnected from ourselves, out of pure control or out of absolute fear, they don’t make sense either,” explains the psychotherapist, who says that many times, in consultations and on the street, she sees mothers and fathers who address their children with very nice words, but with body language that expresses just the opposite of those words: “And in the end what reaches the children, more than the guidelines, is this: how they see us, how they notice us, so it is very confusing for them.”

Escape from inheritance

“We are a highly traumatized generation, even if we are not aware of it. As we do not want to take responsibility for our traumas, we perpetuate them from generation to generation,” writes psychotherapist Rafa Guerrero in the pages of his latest book, Trauma: traumatized children, troubled adults (Libros Cúpula, 2024). In them, Guerrero explains her own childhood trauma, marked by the emotional abandonment of her parents. “I think that socially there is less taboo when it comes to talking about sexual abuse, physical abuse, insults or things like that, which are much more visible. But, for example, not having had emotional support, which I think is quite common in the generation of those of us who grew up in the eighties and nineties, is much less visible and is very difficult to understand, even though it leaves a very big impact. It is as if, if all the logistics have been covered, that lack of emotional attention seems secondary. And it is not like that,” argues Cazurro.

To escape this traumatic legacy and try not to pass it on to the next generations, Maria Beatrice Alonzi highlights the importance of becoming aware of how we function on a daily basis, paying special attention to those things that trigger or make us lose our temper, especially in our relationship with our children. When something unexpected happens, how do I behave? Do I adapt or react rigidly? When something ruins my plans, do I get angry? Does sadness overwhelm me? Do I lose control or do I remain calm and understand how to act? In relationships, when a conflict arises, am I able to maintain my emotional self-regulation or do I lose control completely and lose my temper? “Once we have observed our way of behaving, if we always lose our temper in the same situations and repeat our patterns of behaviour, we must know that there are things that are limiting and constricting us; and we have the right to ask for help from the only person who can help us: the psychotherapist,” she says.

The way out, Cazurro confirms, does not involve studying parenting books or strictly following the fashion expert’s 10 tips, but is “much more physical, about getting closer to ourselves in a different way, understanding ourselves from another place. Sometimes it is not so much what we do as how we are when we do it. You can escape from it, of course, but it is not something quick or easy. It requires commitment and it is sometimes hard work that hurts.”

This healing effort, the experts agree, is worth it. “We are going to stop a cycle of pain and unhappiness that continues for generations. And we are going to give our children the opportunity to become better citizens, better friends, better lovers, people capable of understanding themselves and, therefore, others,” says Alonzi. “It is very necessary for adults to take charge of our traumas and unresolved emotional wounds from our childhood and adolescence in order to face motherhood or fatherhood in a healthy, respectful and safe way,” writes Guerrero. And in taking charge of traumas and stopping the cycle of pain, Cazurro sees an investment in the future of boys and girls: “Anything that offers them a safe place and more self-confidence is an investment in their life. If children are at peace with themselves, everything in their life will go better.”

