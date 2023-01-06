Of Vera Martinella

A cancer is often discovered late due to symptoms, which are not clear until it has already spread. In Vialli’s case, the diagnosis had come from the appearance of jaundice. It is essential to be treated in centers with great experience, but still today little research is done

The pancreatic cancer that he took away remains a difficult enemy to fight Gianluca Vialli

after having sealed the fate of other illustrious characters, such as tenor Luciano Pavarotti, actor Patrick Swayze and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

. Not much can be done to prevent it, there are no tests capable of detecting it early and when it does not give particular symptoms at the beginning, while the first obvious signs appear when it has already started to spread. For this reason, even today, five years after diagnosis, only ten percent of patients are alive, even if progress has been made in recent years. And five years have also passed since the beloved former champion had discovered the disease and started treatment.

The operation in Milan in 2017 Gianluca had arrived at the diagnosis for the appearance of jaundice

an alarm bell which had then given way to the necessary in-depth examinations – he says Alessandro Zerbi, head of the Pancreatic Surgery Operating Unit of the Humanitas IRCCS Clinical Institute in Milan, who operated on the footballer with his team in November 2017 —. Precisely because this tumor is insidious and aggressive, the most evident signs appear when it has already begun to spread to the surrounding organs or has obstructed the bile ducts, surgery applicable only to a small and selected number of patients (about 20-30%). In his case, for there was scope for an operation, which we ran successfully. But the intervention must in any case be integrated with oncological therapy (mainly chemotherapy, which can be done before or after the intervention) due to the high risk that, at the time of diagnosis, they are already present micro-metastases. See also Vaccines, Pinto oncologist: 'Lotito is wrong, there is no connection with football players' tumors'

The other cures in England Living for years in London with the whole family, Vialli had then been followed to England for subsequent treatment. He had said it himself on several occasions that the tumor hadn’t disappearedas in December 2021: The unwanted guest is always with me – he told the TV of his hometown, Cremona1 —. Sometimes a little more present, sometimes less. Now I’m doing a period of maintenance and then it goes on. We hope you can put up with me for many years. I am confident and optimistic in this regard.

Treatments: chemotherapy and surgery There chemotherapy still today the most important weapon in dealing with pancreatic cancer and, essentially, the chances of ultimate recovery depend on its ability to destroy the invisible disease. In the last 20 years the efficacy and safety of chemotherapy have improved thanks to the increase of the drugs available and their use in combination. We have made progress and life expectancywhich was mostly of a few months, for an increasing number of patients who are able to operate today, even goes up to three years Zerbi explains. Certainly much less than other types of cancer, which can be cured completely or with which more and more people live for decades. Too little research is done on this tumor and almost entirely financed by associations born mostly from family members who have lost someone. Several studies have shown, numbers in hand, that centers specialized in treatment are needed and that it is essential to turn to centers with great experience, especially as regards surgery which is particularly complex. The operation must be carried out only in Centers with certain requisites, where more expert hands are concentrated – continues Zerbi -. Unfortunately for the aggressive neoplasm and in many cases it recurs, even in a short time. So we proceed with the various cycles of chemo, hoping to eradicate it and trying to gain precious time. See also Innovation must be interconnected and integrated

Who risks more Every year in Italy there are about 14,000 new cases of pancreatic cancermost of them in people between 60 and 80 years old. Smoking and extra kilos (especially obesity) increase the risk of getting sick, as well as chronic pancreatitis (a state of permanent inflammation among the most serious consequences of chronic alcohol abuse) and being carriers of a BRCA gene mutation.

Symptoms As for the symptoms, don’t neglect them the sudden onset of diabetes in an adultpersistent pain in the stomach area or in the back where the chest and abdomen pass, significant weight loss that cannot be explainedsteatorrhea (i.e. clear, oily, poorly formed stools that tend to float), appearance of thrombi in the veins of the legs or persistent diarrhea not explained by other causes.