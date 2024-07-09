It was her world: partying, music. Shani Oshana, 25 years old, with blonde streaks in her hair, tattoos and piercings, worked as a bartender for a long time. She loved going out into the night with her friends, dancing for hours until sunrise. But nothing of that joy in life has remained with her. Oshana has been wearing the blue Nova Festival wristband on her arm for nine months. She doesn’t want to take it off until the last hostage from the Gaza Strip has been freed, when the terrible war is finally over.