Bending over your smartphone slows down your pace, makes you hunched over and ruins your mood. The distraction of “smombies” increases accidents on roads and pavements. Health dangers

A stroll down the street is enough to get an idea of ​​how our way of walking has now changed. We are increasingly a people of hunched and slow, with eyes turned downwards

to read or write on your cell phone. One study conducted in 2020 on a group of university students found that a a quarter of people crossing intersections are glued to their cell phones. According to experts, people are not fully aware of how distracted they actually are when they walk. With the real, and increasingly frequent, risk of suffering injuries.

According to researchers who are analyzing the phenomenon, electronic devices can cause what they call “cognitive blindness”. Emblematic an experiment from 13 years ago in which it was seen that participants who walked and made phone calls at the same time were half as likely to see a clown on a scooter compared to those who simply walked. Distraction can be extremely dangerous. But cell phones also interfere withhumorthe posture and the way in which a path is followed to reach a goal.

Slowness and clumsiness and loss of attention The video shoot of pedestrians have demonstrated that people walk with their cell phones in their hands they are slower (about 10%) of those who move without distractions. «The pace changes, you become slower. People take shorter steps and spend more time with their feet on the ground" summarizes al New York Times Patrick Crowley, project manager at the Technical University of Denmark who studied the biomechanics of walking with a cell phone in his hand. Another study published in Plos One confirms the observations. In the work, the researchers analyzed the behavior of those who use smartphones while walking down the street, concluding that they not only walk with it back bent forward and the more closed rib cagebut the approach to fixed obstacles also changes. «The progress is slow, the features are more pronounced and the caution is greater than the same path faced by a person who is not using a mobile phone», summarizes Matthew Timmis, leading the group of experts from Anglia Ruskin University who oversaw the research . It turned out that the more "involved" you are with your cell phone, the more the speed tends to decrease. Furthermore, you don't spend enough time looking at the road: only 12% of the attention is paid to the route, all the rest of your concentration is dedicated to writing or reading messages. And as if that wasn't enough, you also become clumsier by showing off excessive attention to overcome an obstacle such as a step: the person who is writing a message raises the "leading" foot (the one that advances) much more than necessary to make a step of a few centimeters. "This is because – say the scholars – in the absence of direct visual control (because the eyes are busy on the screen) – walking at a reduced speed gives the brain more time to identify any dangers and plan an adequate response".

Dangers and accidents of «smombie» All these behaviors can make walking on pavements more difficult, as well as reducing balance and increasing the risk of tripping or falling, as research suggests. It is not unusual to observe collisions between pedestrians, or worse against poles (with consequent need for medical treatment), so much so that the word has recently entered the Treccani vocabulary «smombie» portmanteau of the words smartphone and zombie to indicate a person who walks down the street without looking up from the smartphone, risking tripping, colliding with other people or crossing the road in a dangerous way.

Wayne Giang, an engineering professor at the University of Florida looked into it injuries due to distracted use of the smartphone while walking. Using US government data on emergency room visits between 2011 and 2019, it found that nearly 30,000 injuries occurred while walking with a cell phone. Many of these accidents occurred on roads or sidewalks, but almost a quarter occurred at home or in work environments. Tripping over something or falling down the stairs is a real risk. The highest percentage of injuries affected the youngest, of all ages between 11 years and 20 years, followed by adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s. To counter the phenomenon, municipal administrations around the world are looking for strategies to contain clashes and investments. In Padua, for example, two have been installed traffic lights which, in addition to the classic red and green stylized men, they project to the ground in front of the pedestrian crossing, one red light strip, which disappears as soon as the green light turns on. In this way the red light enters the distracted pedestrian's field of vision, bent over the screen, signaling danger. In Washington, a pavement lane dedicated to those walking with a smartphone has been set up, separate from those without, to avoid collisions between pedestrians. In Stockholm there are triangular road signs with the stylized image of smombie to warn of distracted pedestrians.

What is text neck Looking at a smartphone while walking, instead of standing with your back straight, can increase the amount of load or strength exercised on the muscles of the neck and upper back, contributing to the development of the symptoms of «text neck»that is, all those cervical area disorders caused by prolonged use of smartphones and tablets such as fatigue, muscle spasms, headache. «The bust is affected because you bend forwardis acquired the habit of looking at the ground when walking and putting your shoulders first. In this way the cervical muscles contract, but not only. The shoulder tendons have less room to slide. The kyphotic attitude becomes constant, almost without realizing it” explains the doctor Lara Castagnetti, osteopath and specialist in Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine at the Humanitas hospital in Milan. «Beyond walking – adds the expert – the hands are also subjected to various stresses, in particular the thumb. L'inflammation of the tendons of the first toe it has become more common with the massive use of these devices. We can say that we are faced with a real “technology pathology”.

Interference with mood Handling your cell phone while walking can cause stress. At least that's what we can imagine from the first studies conducted and reported by the New York Times. When scientists want to study stress, they often ask people to perform several tasks at the same time because the multitasking is a recognized way to cause stress. An experiment found that walking while using the phone causes stress, although not if we are aware. It turned out that the more people used the telephone while walking on the treadmill, the more levels of cortisol, the so-called stress hormone, tended to increase. One 2023 study examined the psychological effects of walking in an outdoor park while looking at your phone or not. «Generally, when people go for a walk, they feel better. And this happens when they walk without a phone" explained Elizabeth Broadbent, one of the authors of the work and professor of health psychology at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. "Those who walked with their phone felt less happy and less relaxed after the walk." The authors hypothesize that the reasons for these effects are to be found in the poor connection with the surrounding environment: it is in fact widely established that walking in natural spaces is good for mental health, but if the attention is paid to the phone rather than to the environment it is likely that the benefits are not the same."

The advices So how can we avoid accidents? the answer is clearly obvious: avoid using your smartphone while walking, stopping for a moment, out of the way of other pedestrians, when you want to read or write a message. Experts suggest absolutely avoiding checking your smartphone while taking pictures stairs, when you have to cross a road or if you have to travel along rough roads or paths. Even if you think you are keeping your attention high, the phone is actually distracting and the danger is really just around the corner.

