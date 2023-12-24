FFor many people, Christmas means a lot of stress: cleaning the apartment, putting up the tree, getting the boxes of Christmas decorations out of the basement, cooking. . . you can make everything easier for yourself. At least if you have the necessary small or, even better, large money. The Geissens, for example, celebrate in the Alps, as Carmen Geiss tells “Bunte”. “The great thing about our house in Valberg is that we really only come this week for Christmas. I never take down the Christmas tree. It's been standing for five years – or six,” explains the millionaire's wife.” Isn't this good piece starting to wear out?

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

But let’s read on: “So a special house just for Christmas? Robert confirms: 'Exactly, this is the Geissens' Christmas house.' 'It's just for this week,' says Carmen happily.” There are probably a few Christmas cookies from previous years in the pantry. Despite all their business acumen, the Geissens apparently never came up with the idea of ​​renting out the Christmas house for the remaining 51 weeks of the year; You could cover the Christmas tree with a tarp during this time. The same procedure would be suitable for those houses that the Geissens probably have for Easter, Halloween and Corpus Christi.

Welcome now

Material values ​​are less important to the actor couple Andrea Sawatzki and Christian Berkel. “What I think is nicest now is that we actually get homemade presents from our sons every year,” says Sawatzki in “Schöne Woche”. Mind you, “nowadays”, apparently the sons’ works first had to reach a certain level. The boys are now 21 and 24, and unfortunately “Schöne Woche” does not reveal what exactly they are giving to their parents. Still a beautiful picture or a pottery cereal bowl? Or something more high-quality like a designer stool made by hand or homemade elderberry schnapps?



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









This allows us an elegant transition to Stefan Mross. “On the afternoon of the 24th we are at my mother's in Traunstein because she simply makes the best mulled wine. In the evening with Eva's parents.” Possibly a clever strategy to only visit your partner's parents after you've had a lot of mulled wine. And a wink to many disgruntled mothers and fathers whose adult offspring rarely stop by: the quality of the drinks served increases the chances of family get-togethers.







It is also important to be careful when it comes to Christmas foods. “Our eleven-year-old daughter eats vegetarian,” reveals Collien Ulmen-Fernandes “Bunte”. “That's why we ordered a vegan goose that you assemble using peas and rice paper as the skin.” In this way, Christmas crafts and the holiday meal can be combined. You just have to be careful that you close the rice paper well, otherwise the peas will keep rolling out.

Peace, joy and pancakes?

When asked by the “Golden Leaf” about the secret of his patchwork happiness, Alexander Fürst zu Schaumburg-Lippe, who has three children from two women, answers: “Peace, joy, the proverbial pancake is dispensable.” We could imagine that the children see this completely differently; Things would certainly be a little less peaceful for them, as long as there was a lot of delicious pancakes to snack on.



Has a subtenant in mind: Jeanette Hain

:



Image: Sven Simon



The drinks are readily supplied by entrepreneur Hans-Peter Wild, introduced in “Bunte” as the “Capri-Sonne billionaire” and who owns a 77-meter-long yacht. “Many children now know the yacht and sail close to us because they know that we have given them Capri-Sun as a gift,” he says – and to be honest, we find that highly dramatic: hordes of children throw themselves into shaky boats in the face of the billionaire ship Sailing boats so that in the worst case scenario they could collide with the yacht on the open sea or capsize when fully loaded with sugary juice?







Actress Jeanette Hain would like to switch off more often so that, as she says to “Bunte”, “the lodger up there in the head – that’s what I like to call the approximately 60,000 thoughts every day – shuts up.” That must be really loud: We have never had as many thoughts as Hain in one day in our entire lives. We even know people who don't have such subtenants at all; their upstairs apartment has been vacant for years.

There's also a lot going on in Sylvester Stallone's head. For a series, “Frau im Spiegel” quotes him, he recently had to “read 700 pages of script and learn 400 pages of dialogue. A lot of material for an old man.” Well, if he had stuck with the “Rambo” films – they had six script pages and one for dialogue.

All that's left for us to do is wish you a Merry Christmas. We ourselves were inspired by the Sawatzki family and swore off all material things: this year there are homemade things for our wives and children. The pen holders made from toilet paper rolls look really adorable.