What is most talked about in Ecuador is insecurity.

On August 20, the country holds snap elections and its citizens go to the polls amid an unprecedented wave of crimes in what was once a relatively peaceful nation.

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, one of the eight presidential candidates, and other politicians has only accentuated the perception that violence is out of control.

But the oil country is coming into the elections with other serious structural problems and a well-worn presidential image after just two years and three months in power.

When President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the Assembly last May, making use for the first time in the country of article 148 of the Constitution, colloquially known as “cross death”, the disapproval of his management was -according to the local consultancy Cedatos- of 64.4%.

Another poll published last month by the Perfiles de Opinión consultancy located the rejection of the president at 81.61%.

These numbers can explain, in part, why Lasso did not postulate as a candidate in the elections this Sunday, although the Constitution allowed him to, and why his party -CREO- did not present candidates for the Assembly.

But what is the reason for this wear and tear in a mandate that also began with broad recognition at the national level for the management of vaccination against the covid-19 epidemic.

Insecurity is not the only answer. Focused on reducing public debt and regaining favor in international markets, the Lasso government inherited a difficult economic situation that, far from improving, worsened.

As part of the agreement with the IMF of the previous president, Lenin Moreno, the country promised to reduce its fiscal deficit, which is why successive budgets have included cuts in public spending and substantial increases in revenue by the middle class.

But declining oil resources, falling foreign investment and low economic growth are factors that have left the Lasso government with no room to maneuver to tackle the country’s enormous social challenges, experts say.

As a reflection of this, the outbreaks of violence in prisons and crimes in the streets were added to a socioeconomic crisis that is mainly reflected in the figures for poverty and unemployment.

Poverty and informality

In his latest report to the nation, the president highlighted that in his government “Ecuador has set a good example in managing the economy.”

He also stressed that 1,100,000 Ecuadorians have come out of poverty and that around 500,000 jobs have been created.

But the numbers in this matter are still worrisome.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses, in December 2022, poverty at the national level stood at 25.2% and extreme poverty at 8.2%.

And, according to Unicef, the country is the second in Latin America and the Caribbean with the highest incidence of chronic child malnutrition with 27.2%.

70% of the active population, which is of working age, moves between unemployment and informality, which keeps them far from the system in terms of social protection and benefits.

That is, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), only three out of 10 Ecuadorians have a formal job.

It is one of the lowest levels since 2017 and affects young people above all.

All this has meant that Ecuadorian society has become, once again, a society willing to migrate, both through regular and irregular channels.

“Lasso forgot that in times of stress, such as those of a pandemic, you have to use expansive policies that help the economy, but he did the opposite. There was a lot of restriction in public works, public investment and social investment”, Andrés Albuja, analyst and international consultant for Asesores AAA, told BBC Mundo.

“In short, what their restrictive policies have done is accentuate the crisis,” adds Albuja, and attributes this mistake by the Executive to his inexperience in public administration.

A criticism that is repeated a lot among analysts.

For Luis Córdova Alarcón, director of the Research Program on Order, Conflict and Violence at the Central University of Ecuador, the great problem of this government has been “improvisation and the lack of implementation of the budget.”

Córdova Alarcón gives the Ministry of the Interior as an example, “which has barely managed to execute 8% of its annual budget in 2023. Something very similar happened the previous year.”

The professor and lawyer attributes this to the lack of public management.

“We have a government that did not have a knowledgeable team in public management. Their arrival from the private sector has made it difficult for them to understand the logic of the public and the development of public policies. That is why they have not managed to implement the policies, ”he says.

“Between a rock and a hard place”

“When he took office, Lasso’s plan was really to try to consolidate the fiscal position, reduce public debt, and therefore be in a better position in 2025, when the timing and amount of external debt payments go up substantially,” explains Eileen Gavin, principal analyst for Global Markets and Americas at Verisk Maplecroft.

“Lasso inherited a rather complicated post-pandemic debt and fiscal position and came into office pledging to deal with it.”

“He has been between a rock and a hard place trying to meet all these really pressing demands on the security, economic and social front while reducing public debt,” adds Gavin in conversation with BBC Mundo.

And it can be said that in the latter, Lasso complied by reducing the fiscal deficit -according to what the government has indicated- from 7,500 million to less than 2,000 million dollars.

“There are almost 6,000 million less, the equivalent of 6 percentage points of GDP,” said the president in his report to the nation, in which he also highlighted that the country ended 2022 with the second lowest inflation in the region (3.7 ) and that -according to IMF forecasts- this year it will grow by 3%, “a percentage that represents almost double the regional average calculated at 1.7%”.

But according to Veronica Artola, sub-dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Catholic University of Ecuador, “the macroeconomic issue has not permeated families.”

And he gives as an example, the tax reform last year, which “burdened society a lot and especially the middle class. It was a very strong impact.”

Albuja agrees that the Executive should have lowered taxes to stimulate the economy, consumption and demand.

“I would compare it with ‘the (Mauricio) Macri effect’ in Argentina, which, by wanting to stabilize the macroeconomic accounts, caused more prejudice,” says the analyst and AAA Advisors.

Foreign investment and oil prices

Another of the problems that Ecuador faces is that foreign direct investment as a percentage of gross domestic product, according to World Bank data, has only reached 1% on average in the last 20 years.

Compared with its neighbors in the region, Colombia and Peru, they reach 4-5%, Chile 9% and Panama is close to 10%.

And what might have helped the country balance its books – higher oil prices globally – only benefited the country in a short period of time.

“Ecuador has had some support from oil prices to cement its liquidity. But this year, prices have fallen again,” recalls Gavin.

The Verisk Maplecroft analyst adds that there were also problems with crude oil production within Ecuador itself that prevented the country from taking full advantage of the increases in oil prices.

“In addition, part of the Ecuadorian production goes to China in payment of previous loans signed under the government of (Rafael) Correa. Therefore, the country cannot fully maximize its oil potential”, concludes Gavin.

That is why he believes that the new government will not be able to implement a budget with large stimuli either.

“The next president will find himself with a country without economic growth, highly indebted, with a restricted labor market, and completely marked by migration and dependence on remittances,” confirms Albuja.

Remittances, driven by the massive departure of Ecuadorians abroad, have increased in recent years.

If in 2020, the country received US$3.2 billion, in 2021 it amounted to US$4.4 billion and in 2022 it reached US$4.8 billion.

But while the migrants generated this income, the other side of the coin is the economic crisis and the social conflict that have served as a framework for this migration.

In June 2022, the national strike and the protests against Lasso, promoted among others by the indigenous movement, caused, according to the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE), losses and damages of US$1,115.4 million.

The future

The question that remains to be asked in this context in Ecuador is whether the country will need another loan from the IMF.

“Probably, if you need it. But the outgoing government was a minority government and had no support in the National Assembly. And so to pass any of the reforms that the IMF would require in exchange for another deal would have been quite difficult,” says Gavin.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that Ecuador has defaulted on its debt 11 times throughout history.

Correa himself declared part of the debt contracted with the IMF illegal and refused to repay it in 2009 and, therefore, “investors in debt have very vivid memories of that,” says the analyst and concludes:

“All this insecurity, all this political instability is bad for investor sentiment. It’s bad for consumer behavior.”

If Lasso did not have majority support in the Assembly and inherited a country in a pandemic with a complex economic situation, the incoming government will have another problem in facing the challenges that the social and insecurity crisis that the country is suffering implies.

The “cross death” that caused these early elections determines that the newly elected authorities do not start a mandate from scratch, but rather finish the term of the president who invoked article 148.

Although they will be able to run again, both the presidential pairings and the assembly members elected this Sunday know that they have less than two years to change this adverse situation if they want to have a political future, and a less troubled country.

