1421 grams of CO 2 -Equivalents. This is how much greenhouse gas emissions are caused by an average online order delivered to the front door, show new calculations by the Fraunhofer Institute for Systems and Innovation Research on behalf of the online retail association Bevh. This corresponds to around nine times the emissions of a person-kilometer driven by a combustion car.

For the study, the researchers broke down the climate impacts of the entire online purchase for the first time: from ordering, digital processing, packaging, logistics to delivery and possible returns. A key finding: How many greenhouse gas equivalents are generated depends largely on the individual case.

In the best case scenario for the climate, customers order after a short product search using their smartphone via WiFi, whereupon the order is sent from an energy-optimized logistics center in recycled reusable packaging. Ideally, the last mile of shipping is carried out by an electric vehicle to a packing station; there are no returns. This way, one order would only contain 469 grams of CO 2 -Equivalents cause.

2.1 billion packages in 2020

In the worst case, however, customers would spend a long time looking for the right product on their desktop, after which the order would be sent from a logistics center that is not energy-optimized in material-intensive packaging and, in the third attempt, delivered to their front door by a diesel vehicle. If a return is then added, such an order would, according to Fraunhofer calculations, produce 4,426 grams of CO 2 -Equivalents cause. “The wide range shows that we as an industry have a lot of starting points to become more sustainable,” says Bevh Managing Director Christoph Wenk-Fischer in an interview with the FAZ







Study author and Fraunhofer researcher Matthias Gotsch sees the most important lever in ensuring that the packages travel the last mile in an electric vehicle. According to the study, 2.1 billion parcels were sent in Germany in 2020, which accounted for 3.7 percent of total road freight transport. 418,000 tons of CO 2 could be saved in Germany with complete electrification compared to 2021, according to Fraunhofer. That would roughly correspond to 64,000 car journeys around the world.

And there is another lever when transporting the packages. According to the study, the bundled delivery of orders to parcel shops and packing stations only causes 51 percent of the emissions of a delivery to the front door. “Especially in cities, packing stations within walking distance are a good starting point,” says Matthias Gotsch.

Reusable shipping bags offer savings potential

This is more difficult in the countryside. Consolidating deliveries is a good way there. To achieve this, rural logistics companies would have to join forces so that fewer half-full trucks drive on the roads. However, this is not only difficult in terms of antitrust law, but also technically, as Wenk-Fischer from the Bevh knows. “For example, the providers use completely different barcodes for the packages.”







Another starting point is packaging. According to the study, online retailers shipped an estimated 885,000 tons of cardboard in 2021. The Fraunhofer researchers calculate that by using product packaging that can be shipped and thus saving additional shipping boxes, up to 24 percent of emissions could be saved. “The product packaging must also be suitable for shipping,” says Gotsch.

The study theoretically puts the savings potential of reusable shipping bags at 60 to 98 percent of emissions for many circulations. However, field tests by various online retailers have shown that logistically this is not that easy; after all, the reusable bags have to be returned to the retailer. Having the bag returned by post is expensive. It would be more efficient if the reusable bags were collected in shops, kiosks or packing stations and transported back to the retailers in bundles. But that would probably require an industry initiative.

Wenk-Fischer from Bevh is also calling for the necessary support from politicians. “We don’t want to deal with bureaucracy or reporting requirements, but rather make processes more efficient,” he says. Politics should not “put any obstacles in the way” of the industry.

“That’s just not how people work.”

One such stone is the overly broad ban on so-called dark patterns. These are manipulative designs or processes that are intended to encourage customers to buy things they don’t actually want. Such “nudging” could also be used for green purposes, says Wenk-Fischer. Retailers could, for example, point out to customers what delivery to their home instead of to a packing station means for the environment. Or they ask whether they really want to return an item just because the packaging is damaged.

But retailers could also rethink their business model. Online fashion retail in particular has benefited from the “fast fashion” trend for years. Fraunhofer researcher Gotsch therefore praises “recommerce” platforms that put used products, possibly reprocessed, back into circulation. “Extending the product lifespan is a very important factor,” says Gotsch. According to the study, trade and transport together actually only account for 6 percent of greenhouse gas emissions for fashion items, for example. 71 percent occurs during production.

However, giving up consumption entirely is not a solution, say both Gotsch and Wenk-Fischer. “Humans simply don’t work that way,” says Gotsch.