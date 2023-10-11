













How One Piece live action escaped cancellation









Before continuing, we must talk about a couple of things, on the one hand, the audience and on the other, the format of the new One Piece. We know that The story adapts the original narrative of Eiichiro Oda’s manga which is still in publication. In principle, the original story is aimed at manga readers and on the other hand, the comic format – for this side of the world – has its own particularities that, in the new adaptation, were taken care of when it came to taking a new medium for present the famous shonen.

Because of that, Aspects ranging from the image of Buggy, the clown, to the constant use of the three swords of the great Zoro have undergone changes to give better accessibility and verisimilitude to the story.. Each of them is applaudable (due to the effect) and quite understandable (due to the format). One Piece Live action is a project that was made with great care and, in part, owes its success to that.

One of the reasons why it would surely have been founded is because of one of the characters who, it should be noted, turned out to be one of the most loved by the live action audience: Sanji, the perverted chef of the pirate crew.

How to modify something funable and make it successful?

One Piece live action and the reasons for its success

Sanji is played by Taz Skylar, and generated a great stir among the audience, now there are many fans who, impressed by the performances, went directly to consume the anime, while veteran fans were simply satisfied (which is saying a lot, compared to other productions).

At this moment it is certain that the performances of the cast of One Piece They were the key to success, because they embodied the essence of their roles in a meaningful way. However, Sanji had a break in its construction, however, this allowed it to be accepted by the broader audience it was aimed at.

The supposed humor that was appealed to was directed in a different way and achieved a truly satisfactory effect.

Sanji’s change is one of the keys to the success of One Piece live action, and in the original manga, the character is highly criticized for being abusive, a stalker and even a kind of predator, a characteristic shared by other characters such as Brook or Momo. Ultimately, it is not an understatement to say that the pirate has tried to touch women in the original story.

This aspect of him is definitely quite criticizable, and the fact that they decided to elide part of that aspect protected both the character and the original story in macro format.

Why is it applaudable that Sanji was nuanced?

Of course people can appeal to Sanji’s behavior is to add a bit of humor to the action-packed narrative, because, in addition, at times it also has very intense overtones of pain. However, they are situations that are not — if they are made more complex or better framed in reality — funny. Because, if someone has ever touched you on public transportation, you would know that it’s not funny to even remember it. So, referencing something like that in a novel, comic, manga or movie is not something nice either.

That’s in a window of thought: What kinds of things are funny to you? Is someone touching someone else without their permission funny? Because? Why does Sanji do what he wants and no one recriminates/stops/limits/judges him for it? Is it funny or enjoyable to think about doing it, suffer through it, or watch someone else do it?

Besides that Normalizing this type of behavior is deplorable. It’s not that it stays in anime and manga, it’s that it expands to the world as a funny behavior, it is not communicated as something completely pleasant, but as something that happens regularly. Of course, it will happen even though Sanji stops doing it in the manga, but the fact that he does it, what kind of context does he account for? Why would people enjoy seeing something like that?

Notably Sanji is a character full of virtues that the live action of One Piece He managed to polish it perfectly and demonstrated, of course, that there is no need for that nuance in which he constantly harasses the women around him.

Of course, this change does not imply the success of the live action of One Piecebut it certainly made a big difference. How much criticism would the installment have received if a macro audience had received this behavior from the pirate?

The changes that the live action of One Piece had very important questions that must be shed light on, it is always important to generate criticism even with our favorite works because everything can be perfected. Although, of course, I do not consider it to have been a minor change, since Normalizing such terrible behavior reflects the ideologies that predominate today.

And, of course, we must take into account that, after 26 years of serialization, One Piece has witnessed various social changes and, perhaps, the producers of the live action have been aware that there are many situations from the original work that had to be addressed. differently.

Sanji is one of the most beloved live-action characters, after Luffy and Zoro himself, and has influenced thousands of people around the world. This makes it even more important to ask ourselves: Was it really necessary that a character this impressive had to add “jokes” to shonen? I leave it at your consideration.

Where can I watch the One Piece anime?

the anime of One Piece It is available through the Crunchyroll platform. The more than a thousand chapters are dubbed and are broadcast on the platform every Sunday.

On the other hand, the free online manga is available through MangaPlus, while the license for the printed version, translated and edited, is distributed by Panini.

Eiichiro Oda’s work is one of the longest-running Shonen Jump publications. Luffy’s odyssey is one of the most epic journeys in illustrated narratives.

