A letter about a law that requires a house to be sold to the municipality first has turned the lives of dozens of homeowners in Arnhem upside down this year. About the dark side of urban renewal and miscommunication. “It gets under your skin.”

The residents of the Schaapsdrift and the surrounding area fear that they will have to make way for new construction. Anger and uncertainty filled the brown-colored barber chairs of Noëlle Dijkslag, the owner of Kapperszaak Arnhem in the Plattenburg district, at the beginning of this year.

Customers were upset. “I’ve had people cry here,” she says. “Very crying people.” She sometimes felt ‘just like Oprah Winfrey’.

Background: The Letter. The registered letter from the municipality of Arnhem, which was delivered to approximately 150 homeowners in the area on Friday evening, March 11. In the days that followed, everyone was talking about De Brief, over and over again.

In it, residents of the Schaapsdrift and surrounding streets in Plattenburg read that they are no longer free to sell their house to whomever they want. If they put their home up for sale, they must first offer it to the municipality of Arnhem.

The Letter completely changed the lives of the residents. The letter came like a bolt from the blue. They blamed Cathelijne Bouwkamp (GroenLinks) alderman for urban development for informing them with such an unexpected letter.



It is of course a shame to invest a lot, while in three years they might say: everything will go down Remco van der Wekken, Resident Schaapsdrift and surroundings