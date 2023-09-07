For years the CDA was at the center of power, but the party is in decline. And that while Christian Democracy is alive and well, Pieter Omtzigt and Caroline van der Plas show. Political editor Guus Valk explains how the CDA lost its ideology and therefore its position.

Guest: Gus Valk Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Mila-Marie Bleeksma & Alegria Ioannidis Edit: Reuben Pest coordination: Nina van Hattum Photo: Martin Hartman