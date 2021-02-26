Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are probably the most famous animated family on television. On the air since 1989, The Simpsons have been making different people laugh around the planet for 31 seasons.

They, of course, are frozen in time: the magic of cartoons allows none of them to grow old. But if one does some calculations and tries to guess its real age, you may be in for a big surprise.

This is precisely what happened to a group of fans of the series on social networks, who they calculated the age of each of The Simpsons as if they had had a birthday like anyone in the real world, relying on information that was given throughout the series.

The Simpsons were first broadcast as a short, in 1987.

First of all, clarification is necessary: ​​although they began airing in 1989, its origin happened two years before, in 1987, when they were broadcast as shorts on “The Tracey Ullman Show.” Then, after the success achieved, it was decided to turn his adventures into half-hour chapters.

Homer

An old woman driving license it is the key to determining Homer’s age. In it it says that he was born on May 12, 1956, but what, in this game, the father of the family He is 64 years old.

Homer’s driver’s license reveals that he was born on May 12, 1956.

Marge

In the 13th episode of the first season the track appears. There, Doctor Marvin Monroe confirms on his radio show that he is “a 34-year-old woman trapped in a fake and loveless marriage.” Then, Marge would currently be 67 years old.

Marge would be 67 years old. (Photo: DPA)

Bart

For its part, Bart would be 43 years old. How do you know their age? In season three, Springfield’s naughtiest boy celebrates his 10th birthday, confirmed by Mr. Burns.

Bart would be 43 years old. (Photo: Fox Channel)

Lisa

In the third season the key also appears, when Lisa writes a poem about her age and tells what it feels like to turn 8 years old. So currently he would be 41 years old.

Lisa would be 41 years old.

Maggie

The smallest member of the family was one year old when the series began, so currently I would be 34.

Maggie would be 34 years old.

Despite the passage of time, it is clear: The Simpsons will always be immortal.

With information from La Vanguardia