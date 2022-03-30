The Colombian team did not achieve the goal of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, nor did it reach the playoff zone after the last qualifying date.

With this scenario, efforts will have to focus on the next race for the 2026 World Cup to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. However, some of the tricolor players may not arrive due to their age.

How old will the players be by then?

Radamel Falcao Garcia, indisputable reference of the Colombian National Team that Reinaldo Rueda directs today, is 36 years old, so he would arrive at the next World Cup with 40 if the samarium decides to continue playing football by then.

The goalkeeper David Ospina, today at Napoli, would then be 37 years old. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado would arrive with 37, Camilo Vargas with 38, William Tesillo with 35 years, Stefan Medina with 32 and Álvaro Montero with 30 years.

The goalkeeper David Ospina, today at Napoli, would then be 37 years old. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado would arrive with 37, Camilo Vargas with 38, William Tesillo with 35 years, Stefan Medina with 32 and Álvaro Montero with 30 years.

Likewise, Yairo Moreno would arrive at the next world football event at the age of 30, Frank Fabra at 35, Johan Mojica at 33, Wilmar Barrios at 32 and the ‘ten’ of the National Team, James Rodríguez will be 34 years old by then.

Midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero in 2026 will be 33 years old, Matheus Uribe 35, Jefferson Lerma 31, Gustavo Cuéllar 33, Davinson Sánchez 29, as will Daniel Muñoz and Luis Díaz, today a Liverpool player in England.

Striker Rafael Santos Borré would reach 2026 at the age of 30, Miguel Borja at 33 and Luis Fernando Muriel at 34, among others.

