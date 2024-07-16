🧤🏆 By winning the 2024 Copa América, Franco Armani reached 27 titles in his career and became the fourth most successful goalkeeper of all time.

🔝 The Octopus equaled Iker Casillas’ 27 stars and only has Gianluigi Buffon (28) ahead of him… pic.twitter.com/UT69qU7wEv

