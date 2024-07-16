La Scaloneta continues to add titles to its showcases. This 2024 they managed to revalidate the Copa América obtained in 2021 against Brazilon this occasion, before Colombia.
The Argentine national team has several players who, thinking about the next World Cup, would arrive at a somewhat advanced age to compete in the tournament. In 90min, we will review how old the Argentine champions of America will be in the World Cup 2026.
The following list includes all the players who were selected for the 2024 Copa América, including those who will not continue with the national team in the future.
ARCHERS
There are some members of the squad who have already announced their retirement from the Argentine national team after being crowned champions. One of them is Franco Armanisubstitute goalkeeper for La Scaloneta and current regular goalkeeper for River Plate. The goalkeeper decided to stop wearing the Albiceleste shirt after the end of this competition.
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
BIRTHDAY
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
3. 4
|
02/09/1992
|
Franco Armani
|
40
|
16/10/1986
|
Geronimo Rulli
|
3. 4
|
05/20/1992
DEFENDERS
It is very likely that the next World Cup, which will be held in the United States in 2026, will see the same list of defenders who were part of the current squad. They all managed to earn their place by growing and it is difficult to think about a renewal, although with two years to go, there may be surprises.
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
BIRTHDAY
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
29
|
01/01/1997
|
Nahuel Molina
|
28
|
06/04/1998
|
Christian Romero
|
28
|
04/27/1998
|
German Pezzella
|
35
|
06/27/1991
|
Gonzalo Martinez Quarta
|
30
|
10/05/1996
|
Nicolas Otamendi
|
38
|
12/02/1988
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
28
|
18/01/1998
|
Marcos Acuna
|
3. 4
|
28/10/1991
|
Nicolas Tagliafico
|
33
|
08/31/1992
FRILLS
The Argentine national team’s midfield has a good average age and players who, without a doubt, maintain a level that would put them directly in the next competition. At the moment, none of them have any intention of stopping wearing the albiceleste, therefore, these are the ages they would be in the World Cup:
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
BIRTHDAY
|
Guido Rodriguez
|
32
|
12/04/1994
|
Leandro Paredes
|
32
|
06/29/1994
|
Alexis MacAllister
|
27
|
12/24/1998
|
Rodrigo De Paul
|
32
|
05/24/1994
|
Exequiel Palacios
|
27
|
05/10/1998
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
23
|
17/01/2001
|
Giovanni Lo Celso
|
30
|
04/09/1996
FORWARDS
The forwards of this team are present and future. From the youngest on the list, Carboni, to the Argentine captain, Lionel Messi. For the next World Cup, unfortunately, the Albiceleste will not have the presence of the fideo Ángel Di María who made the decision to retire from the national team completely champion of everything, and, although it seems impossible to convince him to play even the qualifiers for the next cup, we included him in the list to find out how old he would be if he changed his mind.
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
BIRTHDAY
|
Angel Di Maria
|
38
|
02/14/1998
|
Valentin Carboni
|
twenty-one
|
05/03/2005
|
Lionel Messi
|
39
|
24/06/1987
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
22
|
01/07/2004
|
Nicolas Gonzalez
|
28
|
06/04/1998
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
28
|
08/22/1997
|
Julian Alvarez
|
26
|
01/31/2000
