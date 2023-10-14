Of Vera Martinella

The initiative of the National Association of Italian Dentists for educational purposes, with 10 good rules useful for all ages. Young people are more attentive and satisfied than 35-65 year olds

How are your teeth? How old is your smile? possible to find out with a online self-assessment test oral health (in just a few minutes, by answering 10 simple questions: you can find it at this link) which aims to inform and educate the Italian population on the importance of maintaining a correct oral hygiene routine and promoting a constant relationship with the trusted dentist. the initiative that this October 2023 will be at the center of Dental Prevention Month, promoted for over 40 years by the National Association of Italian Dentists (ANDI) and Mentadent. According to a recent survey, seven out of 10 Italians are happy with their smile (and the relative health of their mouth), with important differences between different ages: young and old people know better, while a certain discontent hovers in the middle range. In fact, from 35 to 65 years of age there is a decline in perceived satisfaction, which drops from 81% in the age range 18-34 to 72%, and then returns to 78% in the over 65s.

Ten rules for prevention The theme chosen for this year is prevention for all ages with the aim of underlining how taking care of the mouth and teeth is a habit that must be cultivated as children, which grows with us and remains essential at every age. There are ten basic tips for everyone: 1) brush your teeth at least 2 times a day, preferably 3 (remembering to change your toothbrush every 3 months)

2) use fluoride toothpaste and don’t forget your dental floss

3) brush your teeth correctly: if you have any doubts about how to do it, don’t hesitate to ask your dentist

4) do not neglect any alterations in the morphology and color of the teeth

5) never underestimate gum bleeding, even if occasional

6) avoid sugary and carbonated drinks as much as possible

7) periodically check for the presence of bacterial plaque or signs of wear, simply by passing the tongue over the surface of the teeth: if it is not smooth, it is better to have a check-up at the dentist

8) look carefully at your teeth: if they appear short or worn, it is important to contact the dentist for a check-up

9) check the mobility of the teeth: if one or more teeth seem to move, don’t wait to go to the dentist

10) never let more than a year pass between visits to the dentist and another.

Differences between young and middle age To understand how the approach changes depending on age, it is important to understand which stimuli the different generations perceive most. As emerges from the research (conducted by Ipsos for Mentadent in May 2023), for GenZ and for the youngest among the millennial, the oral hygiene routine associated primarily with the need for social recognition. Among the very young, the smile remains the first business card, and, in addition to the usual routine, 12% brush their teeth carefully after eating foods that cause bad breath, 9% after smoking, 8% before to meet their partner and 7% after doing sport. However, the perception of Italians aged 35 to 54, in the midst of their work commitments, immersed in a thousand daily activities and in the role of parents, is different. Aware, in many cases, of not having received adequate oral hygiene education as children, their greatest concern is to pass on good prevention habits to their children. Only among the over 55s does attention to personal care begin to grow again, together with the need to slow down the effects of the passage of time. A concern that determines, at least in part, a change in approach to oral hygiene: it increases the number of times you brush your teeth during the day and the number of products used. The common denominator between the different generations is trust in the dentist who remains the undisputed point of reference. The objective of Prevention Month is very clear: to support the oral health of the Italian population and motivate everyone to adopt a culture of correct daily hygiene, with attention to a constant relationship with your dentist – explains Carlo Ghirlanda, National President of ANDI -. It is a challenge that requires new ideas and initiatives year after year capable of involving the patient and making him personally responsible: the self-evaluation test launched this October falls into this context.