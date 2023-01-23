This Saturday, January 21, Vanessa Tello and José Noriega got married and held a private ceremony in the Municipality of Surco, to which they invited only their closest loved ones. After several years away from the world of spotlight, the former “Miss Colita” had time to practice her profession as a nutritionist, she fell in love and had a daughter. Following her recent wedding, her followers wonder how many years the businessman is older than the model. In this note she knows how old the newlyweds are.

This was the marriage of Vanessa Tello and José Noriega

Through social networks, Vanessa Tello showed how the last details of this very special event were turning out. In a short video you could see the rings, the makeup, the dress, and even part of the decoration of the place. This clip was recorded last Thursday, January 19, and captured how the professional and José Noriega performed a civil ceremony to say “yes” in the Santa María Reina de San Isidro Parish.

Vanessa Tello’s tender message to José Noriega after civil wedding

Through social networks, Vanessa Tello published a moving message dedicated to her husband José Noriega and published some photos to show how the celebration of their civil wedding was.

“How nice it is to feel so much affection, love and such good energy from all the people around us,” he wrote on his social networks. “I am receiving with open arms all this rain of blessings. Thanks God. Always bless our family union,” said the model who was Tilsa Lozano’s “archrival.”

How many years apart are Vanessa Tello and José Noriega?

Through social networks, many users wondered how old the businessman is, who has some private social networks or does not publish much of his information. Currently, Vanessa Tello is 33 years old while her husband, José Noriega, is 46 years old. Therefore, the couple is 13 years apart.

However, this would not be a problem between them, since at the wedding they looked happier than ever, wasting love in each photograph.

Vanessa Tello was married for religious reasons on Saturday, January 21, in San Isidro. Photo: Instagram

Who is Vanessa Tello’s husband?

José Noriega is mostly known as ‘Pepito’. They made this known through the elegant invitations that he and Vanessa Tello sent to their guests. Through his official account on Facebook, it was possible to see that the businessman is not only engaged in business; Furthermore, he has a fondness for handling long-range firearms and likes to drive ATVs.

Details of Vanessa Tello’s religious wedding. Photo: Instagram

Vanessa Tello was a participant in “This is war”

In 2014, the production of “This is war” summoned Vanessa Tello to be a member of the competition reality show; however, this facet did not last long. The model was on the lions’ team and, after competing against Milett Figueroa, she was eliminated from the program.

After several years, to be exact, in 2021, Vanessa Tello made her opinion known on the subject: “It was not the moment that I enjoyed the most (…). I couldn’t think of being in a beautiful place doing a photo shoot versus running around and getting nuts.”