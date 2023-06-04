Eugenio Derbez He is one of the most remembered and beloved comedians in the world of Mexican entertainment, who achieved fame in the 90s, but he is not the only one in his family who has had a recognized name, since his mother, Silvia Derbezwas also a legend of the big screen, and now his children.

Derbez has four children; Aislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and Aitana, three of them have inherited her talent, achieving important titles in television and cinema, although it is her eldest daughter who has had the most recognition.

One of Eugenio’s daughters is Aislinn Derbezwho, although it may not seem like it, is his eldest daughter, who was born from his relationship with gabriel michelAlso, who followed in his footsteps and is that with only 15 years of age he began his career in the world of entertainment

How old is Aislinn Derbez?

Although for many it is incredible, Aislinn Derbez currently has 37 years old, however, her appearance says otherwise and that is that her genes keep her as if she were in her twenties.

Aislinn’s siblings are Vadhir, 32 years old; Jose Eduardo, 31; and Aitana Derbez, barely 8 years old. Derbez’s four children are from different mothers, but that does not prevent them from being so close, which has been evidenced before the public on several occasions.

Who is Gabriela Michel, mother of Aislinn Derbez?

gabriela michel She is a dubbing actress who was in a relationship with Eugenio Derbez from 1980 to 1987, the year her eldest daughter, Aislinn Derbez, was born.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp