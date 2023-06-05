Rumors of something more than a friendship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, the famous car driver and Formula 1 star, are growing. The world press does not rule out a alleged romance in the couple after coinciding in various activities and trips. Even a photograph on social networks would have exposed this link, after the interpreter of “Ojos así” separated from Gerard Piqué due to infidelity. Along these lines, many of the singer’s followers sought information about the motorist’s age and the response surprised many.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton stir up social networks with a photo together. Photo: Composition LR/ Billboard/ Motorsport

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have an affair?

International media report that both would be having a secret romance, however, none of the public figures have confirmed this type of relationship. What is known is that, after meeting in Miami in April 2023 and being seen out on a yacht, they met again.

On their social networks, Shakira published a photo in the box of the Mercedes Benz team at the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix in Barcelona. The singer crossed the Atlantic to leave her children to Piqué, as part of her legal agreement, and participate in this event.

Mustafa the Poet was in charge of uploading the controversial photo of Shakira with Lewis Hamilton. Photo: Instagram

According to portals from that country, the musical star and the famous pilot had an appointment. This was learned from a photograph that he uploaded to his networks Mustapha The Poet, motorist’s friend Something that caught our attention was Lewis’s gesture towards the artist: he was holding her by her waist.

How many years apart are Shakira and Lewis Hamilton?

Something that caught the attention between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton is their marked age difference. At first glance, he is minor. The pilot is known to be a ‘sought-after bachelor’, as it is known that he has never married or been strongly associated with other women.

The Colombian singer is 46 years old, while the young athlete is 38. The difference between the two world stars is eight years. As is known, the previous partner of the interpreter Gerard Piqué was less than her by 10.

