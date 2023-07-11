Despite being captured repeatedly by security cameras, Magaly MedinaSamantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo they preferred to remain silent and continue with their activities. However, weeks later the model was seen accompanied by the boxer and they confirmed their romance and even have marriage plans, which could materialize in the future, since they are only 8 months together.

The former beauty queen and the also businessman have already appeared as a couple on different television programs, in which they have made tender confessions of love. In an interview for “America Today”, Samantha Batallanos surprised many after revealing some details of her romance with Jonathan Maicelo.

How many years is Jonathan Maicelo older than Samantha Batallanos?

In this sense, the model said that the boxer always accompanies her to the places where she makes presentations and vice versa, since it is a way of supporting herself to create content and publish it on her social networks. Likewise, Batallanos mentioned that the age difference has not been a problem to continue their relationship.

Although Jonathan Maicelo assured that they are 10 years apart, the truth is that the boxer is 11 years older than the model. According to Samantha Batallanos, the boxer is 40 and she is 29.

Do Samantha Batallanos and Jonathan Maicelo have marriage plans?

The relationship that would have started after the ampay broadcast on “Magaly TV, the firm”, Samantha Batallanos expressed that on November 18 he celebrates one year as a couple with Jonathan Maicelo, with whom he has already discussed his marriage plans. In addition, she stressed that she was very happy to have started a romance with the businessman.

“He knows because I’m a queen. Not this year, but we have discussed it and marriage is also part of our plans. We are very happy to share all this,” said the former Miss Grand Peru for Trome.

Samantha Batallanos declares her love for Jonathan Maicelo on television

During her visit to the “Send whoever is in charge” program, Samantha Batallanos did not miss the opportunity to make a tender confession in front of Jonathan Maicelo, since they have been in a relationship for eight months.

“He knows that I adore him, our love grows more every day. Since we met, we have complemented each other a lot. We get along incredible,” said the model on the América TV set.

What beauty pageants did Samantha Batallanos participate in?

The 29-year-old has participated in different beauty pageants, organized by Jessica Newton. In this sense, Samantha Batallanos appeared at Miss Peru 2012, Miss Peru 2017, Miss Landscape 2018 and Miss Grand Peru 2021.

Samantha Batallanos is 29 years old. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Samantha Batallanos

