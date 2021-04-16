exist numerous theories on how to determine the age of dogs. One of the most popularly spread happens by multiplying a human year by seven. However, it is not a reliable method, but its everyday use led to erroneous and almost unrealistic calculations in some cases.

For its part, the University of California developed a mathematical formula that takes into account the size and weight of the dog, so he divided the animals into four groups:

–Small breeds: are all those less than 10 kilos

–Medium breeds: are those that weigh between 10 and 22 kilos

–Large breeds: those that oscillate between 23 and 40 kilos

–Giant races: those over 41 kilos

Having determined this, the proposed formula is the next: Human years = 16 x In (chronological age of the dog) + 31. That is, you must multiply the logarithm of the dog’s age in years by 16 and then add 31.

To observe it more easily, they created the following table:

Age of dogs Human years Small breed Medium breed Large breed Giant race 1 fifteen fifteen 14 14 two 2. 3 24 22 twenty 3 28 29 29 28 4 32 3. 4 3. 4 35 5 36 37 40 42 6 40 42 Four. Five 49 7 44 47 fifty 56 8 48 51 55 64 9 52 56 61 71 10 56 60 66 78 eleven 60 65 72 86 12 64 69 77 93 13 68 74 82 101 14 72 78 88 108 fifteen 76 83 93 115

Although they exist other simpler methods to know approximately the age of the dog:

Teeth

The temporary teeth come in between 15 and 21 days, they become definitive at 6 months and begin to wear out from 3 years.

White hair

From the 6 or 8 years old, gray hair begins to be observed in areas such as the cheeks, chin, eyebrows and other parts of the face, head and the rest of the body.

Behaviour

Dogs puppies tend to be more active and restless, while the most vetherians are calmer and less active physical.

Diseases

With the passage of time, they suffer bone and joint pathologies due to wear and tear.

Senses

Age makes dogs go losing acuity in some of the main senses: smell, hearing and vision.

Other signs

There are other signs that can help approximate the age of dogs: change in coat quality, slow metabolism, hormonal problems and memory loss.