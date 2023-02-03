It is the fourth time that the salsa Mark Anthony marries. How old is your new wife, Nadia Ferreira?

Mark Anthony he married his partner, Nadia Ferreirathe finalist of Miss World 2021, at the end of January 2023, at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. Both are together only from the 2022 and they got engaged a few months after starting the relationship. The singer has been married three times before and what is most surprising on this occasion is the difference in age that he has with his new wife. In this note, we tell you all the details about this.

How old is Marc Anthony and how long does he get along with his wife Nadia Ferreira?

The singer-songwriter Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera, known as Mark Anthony, he is 54 years old and his current wife, Nadia Ferreira, is the youngest so far. The Paraguayan finalist for Miss World 2021 is 23 years old, thus taking the couple more than 30 years apart.

However, and despite the criticism they receive on social networks for this, the newlyweds have not paid attention to the comments of others. In an interview with Level magazine, ferreira she declared: “The fact that I started working in the media at a very young age helped me to mature before my time.”

Who attended the wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira?

The couple’s wedding took place in Miami and among the guests were artists from different fields. The singers Romeo Santos Y Maluma They acted as witnesses, for example. The godparents were the businessman Carlos Slim (son) and the former soccer player david beckham. The ceremony was officiated by Francis X. Suárez, mayor of the city of Florida.

In the same way, other well-known faces attended, such as the actress Salma Hayek. However, it has not been revealed if Jennifer Lopez, ex-wife of Marc Anthony, was present at the event.

Marc Anthony was moved to see Nadia Ferreira at the altar

There is no doubt that the marriage between Marc Anthony and Nadie Ferreira continues to make headlines. Along these lines, the interpreter of “Your love does me good” could not help but shed a few tears after seeing his now wife entering the altar.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira signed a prenuptial contract

According to the United States program “El gordo y la flaca”, Marc Anthony and Nadie Ferreira They signed a prenuptial document days before getting married. The hosts of the show indicated that initially the salsa singer did not want to accept the guidelines stipulated in the contract, but at the insistence of his relatives he had to give in.

Songs by Marc Anthony