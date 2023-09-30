Fire! Lucia de la Cruz Not only is she an outstanding singer, but she proved to be a good actress during her debut in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. The ambassador of Peruvian Creole music was one of the last guests at ‘Magaly’s house, and his presence did not go unnoticed at all. In fact, she was encouraged to advise Gabriela Serpa, who named her her ‘sensei’. However, something that did not go unnoticed was the age of Lucía’s current partner.

“(To my boyfriend) I met him when I was 17, now he is 29 years oldand He is still my musician and he continues to play. Nobody knows anything and I live in peace, my life is peace. It is better to know one than another to know. (…) It is not worth falling in love here,” stated the artist.