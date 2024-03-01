Lita Pezo he failed to bring the silver seagull from Viña del Mar to Peru; However, he made the Quinta Vergara resonate with his powerful voice. His name began to gain notoriety due to the high scores he obtained as the competition progressed at the important music festival, which is why curiosity to know who his partner is also grew.

Who is Lita Pezo's partner?

Domell Merino Álvarez, partner of Lita Pezo, studied Communications and originally aspired to be a journalist. “I wanted to be a reporter, a driver. “I was drawn to the topic of journalism,” he stated in conversation with La República. However, upon joining Latina TV, she turned toward production, an area that he learned to love and in which he gained valuable experience. “I grew fonder of him and I liked him. I have had a very good experience,” he said.

Later, he created DM Producciones and dedicated himself to organizing events, although the pandemic briefly interrupted his business. “He did small concerts and little by little I grew to bigger events.” Currently, he works with Lita Pezo as her manager and producer, which is why he is involved in different facets of her artistic career.

“When the reactivation opens, we did some events, until she asked me if I wanted to work with her, formally“, he indicated. As his manager, he manages his agenda and public relations, but he also produces his shows, virtual concerts, video greetings, among others. “I am more of a producer than a manager,” he explained.

Lita Pezo scores. Photo: LR composition/Viña del Mar

Lita Pezo, who became known for her victory in 'Yo soy kids', and Domell Merino Alvarez They began their relationship after meeting in Latina. “I saw it there, but (at that moment) nothing to see. “I was still a girl,” the artist declared to La República. “Then we coincided in various jobs in the artistic world and that's when it happened (…). She just flowed.”

Lita Pezo considers Domell Merino an upright and trustworthy individual, which is why he entrusted him with the management of his musical career, a responsibility previously in the hands of his father, Edison Pezo Ruiz. This change, according to Lita, has been positive, since it allowed her to gain independence and personal growth.

How old is Lita Pezo and how old is her boyfriend, Domell Merino?

Domell Merino is 32 years old, while Lita Pezo was born on April 4, 1999, making her 24 years old. Merino is 8 years older than the 'Luchadora' performer.

What illness does Lita Pezo have?

The singer Lita Pezo was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis, according to what she revealed in an interview with 'On the sixth day'. The winner of 'La Voz Perú' contracted the disease when she was 15 years old. “It is the cat virus or parasite (Toxoplasma gondii) that became embedded in my left eye,” she explained. Likewise, she added that the treatment she received against COVID-19 aggravated the problem.

Why do they say that there was robbery in Viña del Mar?

Many, like Ruby Palomino herself, believe that the silver seagull from Viña del Mar was 'stolen', since Lita Pezo he obtained the highest scores during his presentations; However, in the grand final she achieved extremely low marks.