Karen Schwarz, former Miss Peru, is today one of the main figures on Peruvian television. Her popularity began to grow when she was selected in 2011 to be part of the cast of models for “The Last Passenger”. Coincidentally, it was on the set of this program that she met her current husband, the singer Ezio Oliva.

Since they both made their romance public, they have not stopped showing the great love they have for each other. ezio olive He has written and dedicated more than one song to her, while Karen always dedicates affectionate messages to her on her social networks.

How many years apart are Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva?

The television presenter was born in January 1984, while the singer came into the world at the end of 1988, so their age difference is exactly 4 years and 11 months.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz took a well-deserved trip to rest from the work routine. Photo: @karenschwarzespinoza/Instagram

It should be noted that the fact that Karen Schwarz is a few years older than the artist has not been an impediment to their having a long relationship. As a result of their love they have two little daughters, who are called Antonia and Cayetana, aged 5 and 1, respectively.

How tall is Ezio Oliva and how tall is Karen Schwarz?

For several years there has been speculation about how tall the artist really is ezio olive. According to the data that has become known, the interpreter of “The Calendar” measures approximately 1.68 meters, while the couple of him and the mother of his two daughters, Karen Schwarz, measures about 1.76 meters.

Ezio Oliva. Photo: Facebook

The time Ezio Oliva almost finished with Karen Schwarz

Following the release of a new single, Ezio Oliva recounted the time he almost lost the love of his life. “[Pasó] In the sense that I lived through this emotional turmoil when I was starting my relationship with Karen and I had to be honest with myself. I realized that I was about to lose a woman who was worth a lot, a wonderful woman, the love of my life, ”she indicated.

Karen Schwarz is very much in love with her husband Ezio Oliva. Photo: @karenschwarzespinoza/Instagram.

“There are very complete wonderful women and men with whom you can have beautiful chemistry, but there is only one love of your life and I was about to lose mine. Luckily, I came back with my tail between my legs and lowering my head, I asked for forgiveness”, added Ezio Oliva.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz: how did they meet?

Both media figures met when Oliva attended the program “El último pasajero”, in which the model participated as a stewardess for the ‘red team’. Until then, nothing was evident, but the suspicions began when Ádammo invited Karen Schwarz to star in one of his video clips. In the recording, Ezio and Karen were a couple.

A few months later, Magaly magazine published some photos in which they appeared kissing, which brought the romance to light.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva hugging. | PHOTO: Instagram.

How many daughters do Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva have?

As a result of their sentimental relationship, Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz have two daughters: Antonia and Cayetana. Through their social networks, the couple usually shares the tender moments next to the two little ones.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva got engaged for the second time. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram

Ezio Oliva reveals that he suffers from anxiety disorder

The singer Ezio Oliva attended the program “Arriba mi gente” to promote his new song “The pain of my life” which he recorded with Daniela Darcourt. In the middle of the conversation, the artist confessed that he suffers from anxiety and that his condition increased during the pandemic.

“I was diagnosed with anxiety disorder. It is something serious that you have to look at without fear, but with a lot of respect. There is no need to be ashamed at all”, Ezio began by saying.

The singer commented that the first step to improve his health was to recognize his medical problem and start treating it. During that time, his wife Karen Schwarz and his daughters have been the best allies in coping with the situation. “Because if you don’t manage it (the disorder), it’s a nightmare, life becomes a nightmare,” he said.

Karen Schwarz and her husband Ezio Oliva dance the norteña marinera in “La voz kids”

Karen Schwarz and her husband, the singer Ezio Oliva, surprised during one of the editions of the program “La voz kids” by dancing together a northern sailor. The couple tried to give everything on stage and sealed the end of their performance with a tender kiss.

The event occurred after the model presented a participant. Seconds later, the interpreter of “It has always been you” did not think twice and approached the set to dance with the mother of her daughters, a northern sailor. “The National Institute of Culture is going to denounce it at this time,” Ezio commented after dancing and generating laughter among those present.

Ezio Oliva proposes religious marriage to Karen Schwarz

Through her Instagram account, Karen Schwarz shared the celebration of Ezio Oliva’s birthday with several of her relatives. At one point in the meeting, when everyone was getting ready to sing, the new jury of “La voz kids” asked that they bring him a saucer in which the ring was hidden. When the model opened the object, she verified that there was a ring. Next, Ezio Oliva asked her to marry him.

“Yes, a thousand times yes. My dream come true, getting married for religious with my daughters present. We were always clear that we would marry only civilly, but our daughters aroused the desire to take the next step, before God, “Karen began by saying in a publication that was accompanied by the video of the exact moment of the proposal.

It should be noted that the couple married civilly in 2015 and as a result of that relationship, 2 girls were born.