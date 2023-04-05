These days, the flashes are all over Josimar Fidel and his current partner, Mary Faith Saldanabut not so much because of the situation with his ex-wife, Gianella Ydonabut because of the difference in age that both have and that is talked about a lot in the networks.

The salsa leader of the orchestra Josimar and his Yambú began his relationship with Gianella Ydona in 2017. They both got married in December of that year, but they separated in February 2019. However, there had to be a divorce as in all religious marriages, according to Ydona.

After that, in September 2019, the artist began a relationship with Mary Faith Saldanawho today retains one of the children he had with Ydonadenounced this parent.

How many years are Josimar and María Fe apart?

Josimar Fidel He is 35 years old and will turn 36 on May 14. He has had a very active sentimental life, since he had nine partners, with whom he had five children. While, Mary Faith Saldana he is 23 years old. Therefore, the age difference between the two is 12 years.

Did Josimar also cheat on María Fe Saldaña?

Gianella Ydona indicated that he continued to maintain his romance with Josimar despite the fact that the singer already has a relationship with the influencer Mary Faith Saldana. Given this, the latter shared a message on her Facebook and implied that she was alone and that she was done with Josimar.

“I will be the strongest mother for you and for you because we are two women against everything. I will never leave you alone. You and me against the world, my life. Forever together. We don’t need more, we’re going to be happy” he said about his daughter. However, minutes later, she eliminated it, as if rectifying the hint that she apparently wanted to convey.

What else did Gianella Ydoña say about Josimar?

The influencer also told a reporter from “Magaly TV, the firm” who dedicated songs to her with the message that she will always be with her, that she will be his wife and that no one would ever fill her like her. “Everything has happened whenever she came to see the baby,” she commented.

