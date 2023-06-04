Ivana Yturbe and beto da silva They have already been married for two years, but, although they make up one of the couples who are just beginning their married life, they have already revealed various details of their coexistence and relationship. The former reality girl, who was on “This is war“She met her current husband in 2017, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they started a romance and after only a year of being together they decided to get married and they already had a daughter. How old are Yturbe and Da Silva, and are they really so youths?

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals a difficult moment after losing a baby with Beto da Silva: “It was complicated”

How old is Ivana Yturbe, the former reality girl?

Ivana Yturbe left “This is war” in January 2021 and soon after he would marry beto da silva, the soccer player who was in Alianza Lima and is currently part of César Vallejo. The former reality girl got married at a fairly young age, at just 24 years old. Today, Yturbe is 27 years old, since he was born on April 19, 1996.

But what many don’t know is that her current husband is younger than her.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana Yturbe reveals that she had a relationship with Jefferson Farfán out of “spite”: “She was a chibola”

How much of an age difference does Ivana Yturbe have with Beto da Silva?

Yes ok Ivana Yturbe She is older than her husband beto da silvaIt’s only for a few months. While the ex-participant of “This is war” is 27 years old, the former player of Alianza Lima has 26, since he was born on December 28, 1996.

So the couple alone has a difference of eight months and nine days.

#Ivana #Yturbe #difference #Beto #Silva