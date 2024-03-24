In addition to his ability on the field, Oliver Sonne He has captured the attention of soccer fans for his personal life, especially his relationship with Isabella Taulund. The Danish defender, recently naturalized Peruvian, has been the object of interest both on and off the field of play. The couple, who share numerous interests and a strong connection, have been at the center of their followers' conversations on social networks.

As Sonne makes his way in Peruvian soccer, his relationship with Taulund grows stronger every day. The two have proven to be a solid couple and face the challenges of an international sporting career together.

Who is Isabella Taulund?

Isabella Taulund, Oliver Sonne's partner, also has her own success story in the world of sports. A gymnastics practitioner, Isabella has stood out in past competitions, in which she has left her mark with her achievements. Aside from her athletic abilities, Taulund is quite active on her social media and shares moments of her daily life, travels, and personal style with her followers. She shows a day of shopping, outings with her friends or the times she accompanies Oliver Sonne to the stadium.

Isabella Taulund also works as a model. Photo: Instagram

Isabella Taulund and Oliver Sonne: romance story

The relationship between Oliver Sonne and Isabella Taulund It is a testimony of mutual support and admiration. Despite the challenges that the career of a professional athlete entails, the couple has managed to maintain a stable and loving relationship. Isabella carefully follows each of her matches and this is evidenced mainly on Instagram. Isabella encourages him both in person, from the stands, and through digital platforms.

How old is Isabella Taulund and how old is Oliver Sonne?

Isabella Taulund celebrated his 18th birthday in June 2018, which tells us that this year he will turn 24 years old. For his part, Oliver Sonne, who will turn 24 in November, is slightly younger than Taulund by five months.

Isabella Taulund celebrated her birthday with Oliver Sonne. Photo: Instagram/Isabella Taulund

Isabella Taulund celebrated Oliver Sonne's debut with the Peruvian team

Isabella Taulund, partner of Peruvian national team defender Oliver Sonne, set her alarm for 3:00 am, anticipating a night full of emotions prior to the confrontation between Peru and Nicaragua. Determined not to miss any moment of the premiere of the Danish model in the national clothing, Taulund was attentive to the game from Denmark and celebrated with great joy the participation of her partner.

The anticipation for Sonne's first game was notable and captured the attention of fans who wanted to witness his performance. Taulund counted the minutes, waiting patiently until almost the hour mark to see Sonne step onto the grass. Finally, when the Alianza Lima stadium echoed with chants in favor of Sonne, introduced to the field in the 59th minute, enthusiasm filled the atmosphere.