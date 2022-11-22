Deyvis Orosco Y Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid They are going through a great moment because they have managed to balance their work and family responsibilities despite the recent ampay that featured “Bomboncito” in a crowded sauna.

The cumbiambero commented, at the beginning of the year, that his future wife has become his support and unconditional support, especially in the most difficult moments for him, which makes them one of the couples loved by their fans. The two have been together for about three years.

The ‘Bomboncito’ of cumbia and Cassandra Sánchez are living a wonderful stage in their lives. Photo: Instagram

How old are Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid?

On December 10, 2018, Cassandra made her romance with Deyvis Orosco official through an emotional post on Instagram. As she explained, at first neither of them was looking for something more than a simple friendship, but over time a connection was created.

Deyvis Orosco He is currently 36 years old and, for his part, his fiancée, Cassandra Sánchez, is 30 years old. They have been together since he was 32 and she was 26. From then on, they consolidated their sentimental bond until what it is today, a courtship.

How did Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez meet?

The ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’ and the daughter of Jessica Newton They always kept their romance a secret, to the point that not even their own parents found out how they both met.

“ No one knows when we met, neither his mom nor mine. We keep that to ourselves. Neither of us was looking for a (partner) and from that moment we just became very good friends. That evolved into what is now a very nice relationship,” said the young woman during an interview with Magaly Medina.

Cassandra Sánchez Sánchez de Lamadrid and Deyvis Orosco have been in a relationship since 2018. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/captura/Instagram/@casemaze

Cassandra stands up for Deyvis after being protected in a sauna

Cassandra Sanchez He made a blunt comment to a network user, for hinting that Deyvis Orosco would have been unfaithful to him during his visit to a well-known sauna in San Isidro. According to the businesswoman, the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm” did not obtain anything revealing.

“My God, Sandra. Have you seen a picture? You have believed a gossip and you do not even know what my life is like. You believe the story of a third party, focus on your life and stop commenting on the lives of others. I pass, ”she clarified.

What does Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid do?

Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid It is linked to the category of beauty. On her Instagram account, she introduces herself as a businesswoman and CEO of the DCW Management agency, which includes well-known faces such as, for example, Miss Peru 2020, Janick Maceta.

Also, according to her LinkedIn profile, Cassandra has been a business manager in the Miss Peru organization. She has higher studies in Communication Sciences at the University of Lima. She also has specializations in Advertising and Marketing.

In which spa was Deyvis Orosco “protected” and what is his location?

The leader and vocalist of Nectar He arrived during the afternoon at the sauna where he was ‘protected’, the Thai Club Spa, formerly called smileto stay for 11 long hours and leave at 2:45 am

This establishment is located at Aramburú 889 Avenue, San Isidro, and has an important movement on social networks, particularly TikTok, in which there are videos with recommendations about its services and various promotions.

Deyvis Orosco was caught leaving a sauna late in the morning, where they do “tantric massages with a happy ending”. Get all the details about the place here. Photo: Composition La República/Deyvis Orosco/SpaOrg/Instagram

The party of the son of Deyvis and Cassandra

Through social networks, Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid He published a tender video showing how his conceited party was held with Deyvis Orosco. Likewise, he dedicated an extensive and heartfelt message to his firstborn.

Deyvis and Cassandra celebrated the first year of their son Milan. Photo: composition/Deyvis Orosco/Instagram

“Life changed all of us on November 17 with your arrival, my love, our family became stronger, more united, but above all you brought with you a light that filled each one of us with happiness,” the businesswoman wrote to start of your post.

What do they call Deyvis Orosco?

The heir to the late Johnny Orosco has the nickname ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’. He is well known nationally.