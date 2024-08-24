The controversy involving Christian Cueva, his wife Pamela López, and the singer Pamela Franco, about an alleged affair between ‘Aladino’ and Franco, has not only generated diverse opinions about the lives of these public figures, but has also reached the judicial system. This is due to a complaint of physical abuse and domestic violence during the years that Cueva and López lived together.

Along those lines, Pamela Lopezstill the wife of ‘Cuevita’ gave an interview to Magaly Medina where he revealed that even among all the girls he had spoken to, he mentioned businesswoman Melissa Klug. In this whole context of love and infidelity, the question arises as to how many years of age difference there are between the still married couple, as well as other details that generate curiosity among Internet users.

This is the age difference between Christian Cueva and Pamela López

The love story between the popular ‘Aladdin’ and his wife, Pamela Lopezbegan in 2011, at that time, Christian Cueva played for the Club Deportivo Universidad de San Martín de Porres. Both were married in 2019.

Christian Cueva was born on November 23, 1991, so he is currently 32 years old. Meanwhile, according to the program ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘ Pamela Lopezis currently 37 years old. Which leads to specifying that there is a difference of 5 years between the two of them as current spouses.

Pamela López revealed that Cueva told her what happened between Pamela Franco

Pamela López, after making a public and judicial complaint this Monday, August 19, gave an exclusive interview for the program Magaly TV, la firme.

In the midst of the controversy, she confessed that Cueva had to tell her everything regarding his romance with Pamela Franco, and she specified that he paid for trips and even bought her a pair of shoes. “He asked her to buy him a sneaker from a well-known brand, he took her, her best friend and her friend’s son on trips to Brazil and Russia. He included her in a pre-season in Spain,” said Pamela López.

Melissa Klug and Christian Cueva would have had intimate encounters, according to Pamela López

Another of López’s responses that has generated surprise is the alleged intimate relationship that the former Cienciano player had with the businesswoman and ex-wife of Farfán, Melissa Klug.

“I discovered conversations with her that, at the time, I had led. I found very compromising conversations and he told me that he had had encounters with her, that he had been unfaithful to me with her,” he said. Pamela Lopezto which Magaly Medina responds that there were messages where Christian Cueva I said to him “that little thing is mine” Melissa Klug.

However, both Klug and Cueva have come out on their social networks to deny that there was anything more than a friendship between them and sent a notarized letter to Pamela López for her due rectification. According to López, there are many more girls, including Shirley Arica and Olinda Castañeda, however, both have come out to deny any attempt of a romantic relationship with the soccer player.