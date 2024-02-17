The name of Chris Soifer once again monopolized covers and headlines after it was confirmed that she had an affair with Christian Cueva. Several years ago, it was rumored that Michelle Soifer's sister had a romantic relationship with the popular 'Aladdin'. This happened because she refused to answer a question about him on a television program. These speculations came to an end in recent weeks, when Pamela Lopez She told Magaly Medina that she discovered that her husband was unfaithful to her with Chris. This scandal has aroused the curiosity of many, who wonder how old Soifer and Cueva are, respectively.

What happened between Chris Soifer and Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez began to hear rumors that her husband and Chris Soifer They had a secret romance 2015: “The first time I knew about her existence was when she was working on a Latina program. They mentioned something like he picked her up from the canal, and she confirmed that he was her friend. So I asked him (Christian Cueva) and he told me that he didn't know her, that he didn't understand why she said that and that she was going to solve it.”

Yes ok Cave was able to get away with it at that time, then rumors appeared that he met with Soifer in a departament. Given this, he was rebuked again by Pamela Lopez. “She told me that she was Yordy's partner and that he met her because of him, because they were together. And about the 'apartment' she told me that they met in the Miraflores garage part of an Airbnb. And she asked him things, about what life is like in Mexico. Absurd,” said López.

Pamela Lopez He believed him until, in September 2019, Chris Soifer He sat in the popular red chair from 'The Value of Truth'. In that program, this young woman refused to answer if she had an affair with Christian Cueva.

As a result, Soifer's then boyfriend, named Jeicy, decided to investigate what had really happened between Chris and Cave. In the end, she ended up discovering that the two had a relationship. This led to him calling Pamela Lopez and tell him everything, with proof.

Then, Pamela scolded her husband for the last time and he ended up confessing that he did have an affair with Michelle Soifer's sister.

“He told me that he had actually gone out with her (Chris Soifer), that he met her in Barrunto, that they wrote to each other and, then, she went to an Airbnb apartment in Miraflores, to a meeting and they drank there… and that then they also went to the garage of a rally. She was taken by a reprehensible guy in every aspect, named César Mejía Melly, who, at that time, was her driver and pimp in everything. He led her to the car, to the parking lot, so they could see each other.”he narrated Lopez.

How old is Chris Soifer and how many years older is Christian Cueva?

Chris Soifer, younger sister of the also famous Michelle Soifer, she gained notoriety in the Peruvian entertainment world after her participation in reality shows such as 'Bienvenida la noche' and 'Esto es bacán'. Currently, she has 27 years old.

On the other hand, Christian Cueva He is a footballer who, last November, fulfilled 32 years.

It should be noted that the age difference between Soifer and Cave It is 5 years.

