Bruno Pinasco He is the face of “Cinescape”, a program that premiered in 2000 on Panamericana Televisión and then migrated to the América TV signal in 2003. Over time, Chiara Pinasco’s brother has not experienced a great change in his appearance physical, so it seems that the years do not pass by him, according to his own followers.

How old is Bruno Pinasco?

The son of the Spanish singer Bárbara Conde and the Peruvian presenter Luis Angel ‘Rulito’ PinascoBruno Pinasco was born on December 1, 1974, in Lima.

“Welcome, 47. Thank you all for your immense expressions of affection! ”, he wrote a year ago on Instagram, receiving endless comments about his so-called ‘eternal youth’.

1.12.2019 | Bruno Pinasco celebrates his 47th birthday. Photo: Instagram capture

Bruno Pinasco over the years

Bruno Pinasco’s age is something that causes a lot of curiosity among his followers, especially those who remember him in his first sporadic appearances in “Triki Track”, game show hosted by Luis Angel Pinascoin the 80’s.

22.6.2018 | Bruno Pinasco remembers his time in “Triki Trak” at the age of 16. Photo: Instagram capture

Even the Cinescape driver from time to time dusts off a photograph to share it on Instagram, as in 2019 when he published an image of himself with Carolina Cano, Gisela Ponce de León and other actors from the series “This society” from 2006.

18.6.2019 | Bruno Pinasco remembers his time in “This society”. Photo: Instagram capture

“To follow the trend of #10yearchallenge 2009 – 2019″ he wrote in another post comparing what he looked like at 35 and 45.

“It seems that the years do not touch you” “You should give us the secret to remain the same as at 20 when you are 40”, “Please tell your secret of eternal youth!”, were some of the comments received by Bruno Pinasco.

14.1.2019 | Bruno Pinasco joked about his physical appearance. Photo: Instagram

What was Bruno Pinasco’s hairstyle like in his youth?

Bruno Pinasco has kept the same haircut for many years (with slight differences), pulled to one side and covering his forehead. However, as the driver of “Cinescape” He remembered there was a time when his hairstyle was totally different.

“If you didn’t have this haircut in the 90s, you were nothing!” he wrote on Instagram.

25.8.2021 | Bruno Pinasco showed what his youth hairstyle was. Photo: Instagram capture

What did Bruno Pinasco look like as a child?

In 2019, to celebrate his birthday, Bruno Pinasco shared a collage of photos as a child on Instagram. “The birthday boy! Welcome the 45″, wrote the host of “Cinescape”.

Photos of Bruno Pinasco in his school years. Photo: Composition LR/Bruno Pinasco/Instagram

The changes from year to year of Bruno Pinasco

In October 2021, Bruno Pinasco shared on Instagram an edit made by a TikTok follower about how he looked from 2008 to date.

“I don’t know who did it but thanks, it’s fun” he claimed.

How old is Bruno Pinasco on television?

This year, “Cinescape” celebrated 22 years on the air, the film program has marked Bruno Pinasco’s television career, although the host started a few years earlier.

“I started in ’97, so I’m about 25 years old… and if I count my childhood days working with my dad, it was from the year 86,” he said in an interview.

Bruno Pinasco answered spicy questions

One of the most striking sequences of “Cinescape” was “Questions with field”, where various national artists answered funny questions. However, five years ago, the television presenter also passed the challenge.

In the company of Carlos Alcántara and Carlos Carlín, Bruno Pinasco revealed that -in a drunken state-, he kissed a person, but later he repented.

How tall is Bruno Pinasco?

As indicated by the web platform how much.bizthe presenter of “Cinescape” would have a height of 1.70 meters, which makes him a person of average height.

On more than one occasion, the driver has shown not to give so much importance to this issue. Likewise, he has fun with the jokes that many of his followers make when they call him “chato” on their networks.

Michael Bublé believed that Bruno Pinasco was a teenager

In March of this year, Bruno Pinasco interviewed musician and performer Michael Bublé due to his appearance in a new production as part of a segment of his “Cinescape” program. What caught the attention of this virtual meeting was when the driver told Bublé that he was happy to have met him.

“I have been doing these interviews for 22 years. I’m a big fan of yours, and I’m honestly very happy to finally meet you”, said Bruno without waiting for the answer that the artist would give him. “That’s impossible because you’re 15 years old, right?” Michael said, generating laughter in the TV host.