Rumors of the end of the romance between the actor and the former Miss Peru grew when both stopped following each other on Instagram. What is the age difference of the couple?

Andrés Wiese and Janick Maceta They could have ended their relationship, according to rumors that were born from the Instagram activity of the actor and the model. “They were unfollowed in instagram and there are no comments or likes from both on their photos. I discovered this romance through networks: don’t be surprised if we now discover the breakup in this same way,” commented a user on Twitter who was watching their relationship. Although the couple began their romance in 2022, some comments questioned the choice between the former Miss Peru and the interpreter How old is the actor and how much difference does he have with Maceta?

How old is Andres Wiese?

Andres Wiese, who began his television career in 2008 in “La Pre”, was born on December 16, 1983, in Lima. Currently, she is 39 years old. While the last couple of him, Janick Potformer Miss Peru, who became a finalist in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant, was born on March 9, 1994, and is 28 years old.

Thus, the remembered actor of “At the bottom there is room“, the famous ‘Ricolás’ takes the model 11 years —and now a possible ex-partner, according to the comments on networks about their separation.

Janick Maceta reappeared in networks after the alleged separation with Andrés Wiese. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Janick Maceta/Andrés Wiese

Did Janick Maceta confirm the end of the romance?

After the rumors Janick Pot He posted a story on his Instagram account, the same one that made the end of the relationship even more revealing. The image read “Don’t ignore your intuition. Prayer is your voice, intuition is God’s answer.”