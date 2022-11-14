edison flowers left more than one speechless with the ampay announced by Magaly Medina. However, in the images that were shown, “Ears” only appeared having fun with her friends and without doing anything wrong.

As is known, the footballer has been characterized by his low profile and also by the solid relationship he maintains with his wife Ana Siucho. So far, both have not starred in a scandal like other figures in the middle.

Since they joined their lives in 2019 in a dream wedding, the spouses have become one of the strongest couples in Peruvian entertainment. For this reason, in this note, we tell you some details about the couple of the beloved ‘Orejas’.

Who is Ana Siucho?

Ana Siucho was born in Lima and studied at the Carmelitas school. After completing her secondary studies, she opted for a career in Human Medicine, a profession that she would currently exercise.

How old are Ana Siucho and Edison Flores?

Since he achieved great notoriety with the Peruvian national team, Edison Flores has always been characterized by his sweetness and charisma, qualities that have allowed him to captivate all his fans. His tender personality has given him a jovial appearance, which has caused few to believe that he is currently 28 years old. The soccer player is five years apart from his wife Ana Siucho, who is 33.

How did Ana Siucho and Edison Flores meet?

Edison Flores began his sports career at Universitario de Deportes, a club where he met Roberto Siucho, a former U player, with whom he forged a close friendship that they maintain to this day.

Due to the closeness between the footballers, “Orejas” frequently attended the meetings organized by his colleague at his house and it was in one of those meetings that Roberto introduced him to his sister Ana, who stole Flores’ heart .

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho

How much would the wedding of Edison Flores and Ana Siucho have cost?

In a report exposed by “Magaly TV, the firm”, before the union took place, the couple Edison Flowers Y Ana Siucho He would have invested almost half a million soles to celebrate his marriage. However, after this, local media mentioned that the celebrations reached the sum of US$400,000.

Edison and Ana were united in marriage in the Archdiocesan Sanctuary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Surco, which, according to Magaly Medina’s program, is separated four to five months in advance and has the value of S/ 2,000.

Edison Flores and Ana Siucho were married on December 21, 2019. How much did their wedding cost? Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República

The ‘ampay’ of Edison Flores

Magaly Medina’s cameras did not ignore the activities of Edison Flores and captured him in a Miraflores nightclub. To the surprise of viewers, the popular “Orejas” was dancing alone next to his friends and surrounded by his bodyguard.

Ana Siucho speaks out after Edison Flores’ ampay

Due to the wave of comments she received on social networks after the images of Magaly Medina, Ana Siucho showed a screenshot of the conversation she had with Edison Flores before he went to the Miraflores nightclub with his friends.

Ana Siucho shows a screenshot of her conversation with Edison Flores. Photo: Capture/Instagram by Ana Siucho

Edison Flores returns to Mexico after Magaly Medina’s ‘ampay’

The responsibilities could more than a controversy. Edison Flores traveled to Mexico to continue his training and ignored the “ampay” that Magaly Media broadcast on his nightly program.

‘Oreja’ Flores returns to Mexico to rejoin his team after images on “Magaly TV, La Firme.” Photo: Edison ‘Oreja’ Flores/Instagram/ATV Capture

