For some fans, the theme of the years in Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom It has been somewhat confusing, since it is established that they were almost of legal age when they began their responsibilities as princess and knight. But after having been absent from the screens, it was not so clear how much time passed between games.

In the game it is mentioned that both links as Zelda have 17 years, and both remained in a state of suspension for 100 years, but that time is not really counted, since they didn’t grow, they stayed the same. And what is really taken into consideration, are the days after the cataclysm was defeated in the end of Breath of the Wild.

Now with an NPC of Tears of the Kingdom An estimate of the current ages of the protagonists could already be made, since an allusion is made that seven years have passed since the events. So if calculations are done, they would be 24 years those with these characters, making them the oldest in the franchise, since they are older.

For its part, it is unknown if this Ganondorf comes from a past era in which he has seen the events of Ocarina Time and Wind Waker, although it could be totally a reincarnation of it. However, it seems that it could also be the first known subject with this name, this to be an inheritance that would remain forever.

Editor’s note: The truth for me is a subject without much significance, because the story of Zelda is not the deepest in existence. However, it is good that they take into account who does start to investigate about it.